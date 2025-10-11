Lahore-Islamabad Motorway Update amid protests

ISLAMABAD – If you were planning a trip from Lahore to Islamabad, you might want to reconsider your plan going by road as key motorways across the country remain completely blocked due to ongoing TLP protests, leaving travelers stranded and forcing authorities to warn commuters to reconsider their plans.

Violent Protests led to the continued closure of all major entry points into Lahore and Islamabad for a second consecutive day, causing severe difficulties for citizens in both cities.

Motorway Update

Route Status Islamabad → Faisalabad Closed M2 Kalar Kahar → Islamabad Closed Sialkot → Lahore Closed Lahore → Multan Closed Peshawar → Islamabad Airport Closed

Lahore Islamabad Motorway Update

In Lahore, the Saggian Bridge has been blocked with containers, and the road from Ravi Bridge to Shahdara has also been sealed. The old Ravi Bridge road into Lahore has been shut down as well. Numerous containers are positioned around the Lahore Press Club and nearby areas, significantly hindering the movement of people attempting to carry out essential tasks.

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway remains closed to all types of traffic in both directions. Entry to the motorway via Babu Sabu and Thokar Niaz Baig has also been blocked.

In Islamabad, all access points to the motorway are closed, and Lahore’s Orange Line train service remains suspended for the second day.

On the GT Road, the Maulana Zafar Ali Khan bypass near Wazirabad has been barricaded, and the road near the Chenab Toll Plaza is fully closed with containers. Similar blockades have been set up at Khanqah Barrage Toll Plaza and on all routes leading to Sialkot Airport.

In Gujrat, a trench has been dug near the Chenab River Bridge, and heavy trucks and containers are being used to completely halt traffic between Lahore and Islamabad. Trenches have also been dug on GT Road at Kharian and Sarai Alamgir. In Khanpur Hazara, the border checkpoint at Jandial Barrier remains shut for the second day.

GT Road connecting Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been blocked with trailers and containers. All roads leading from Toba Tek Singh to Lahore have been sealed, and the M4 Motorway toward Lahore is closed to traffic, with the public being advised to use alternative routes.

Meanwhile, Lahore’s educational institutions were closed urgently the previous day. The Islamabad High Court Bar Association issued a statement condemning the road closures. Public Service Commission exams for SDO/PERA have been postponed, as well as Punjab University’s Law exams.

Section 144 remains in effect across Punjab, while mobile and internet services continue to be suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.