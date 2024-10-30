CJP’s strategic approach

A full court meeting of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday and the decisions made during it mark a significant step in the ongoing efforts to streamline judicial processes and address the daunting backlog of cases. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi has demonstrated intent and farsightedness by clearly moving in the right direction to foster unity and efficiency within the apex court.

The reconstitution of the Supreme Court’s practice and procedure committee, which now includes the most senior judges, is indeed a first major step towards overcoming divisions. By fostering collaboration among the judges, CJP Afridi has set the stage for a more cohesive and effective judicial system. During the meeting, the participation of all judges, including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah via video link, illustrated a collective commitment to reform. This inclusion not only enhances the credibility of the discussions but also signifies a unified front in addressing the pressing issue of case backlog. The Case Management Plan 2023, conceptualized by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, aims to implement clear standards and leverage information technology to streamline case handling across all categories. The 26th Constitutional Amendment was also enacted by the parliament with the explicit goal of alleviating the burdens of a congested judicial system. By adopting Justice Shah’s plan, the apex court has shown the intent to realize this objective. The allocation of criminal and civil cases to specialized benches will undoubtedly expedite resolutions, providing a clearer path toward justice for countless individuals awaiting their day in court. Expectations are high for the implementation of this plan whose successful rollout will also send a positive signal to the lower judiciary, inspiring similar reforms at all levels. Such synergy across the judicial hierarchy is essential for fostering public confidence in the legal system.