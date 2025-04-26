FM highlights achievements

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who is successfully implementing prudent economic policies lead-ing to stability and growth, has highlighted Pakistan’s improved macro-economic outlook during his series of meetings with representatives of key financial institutions, delegates of various countries, rating agencies and global corporations in Washington.

The Minister was there to attend the 2025 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group, which brought together finance ministers and central bank governors from 191 countries to address global challenges such as sovereign debt, climate finance and reforming the international financial system.

He underlined Pakistan’s stable macroeconomic indicators, which included twin surpluses, declining inflation, robust foreign exchange reserves and sound debt management factors that contributed to Fitch’s recent sovereign credit rating upgrade.

One must acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the Finance Minister whose steadfast and clear-headed approach to the problem afflicting Pakistan’s economy and a sound set of solutions has started bearing fruits.

The economy has visibly improved and performance of the country on different benchmarks is being lauded by global financial institutions, rating agencies and economic partners.

The way the Minister has projected the im-age of the country will surely help ensure continued cooperation of the international community, rescheduling of debt and boost confidence of investors to undertake ventures in Pakistan.

It is also important to note that during his interaction with American officials, the Finance Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to constructive engagements with Washington on trade issues.

It may also be pointed out that Pakistan’s objective during the talks was not only to secure funding but also strengthen long-term partnerships that support sustainable eco-nomic reforms.

During a meeting with the US Pakistan Business Council, Aurangzeb discussed regional trade and market diversification, inviting collaboration in the mining and minerals sector.

It is hoped that the cam-paign to market Pakistan as a viable economy and an attractive destination for investors will produce desired results in coming months.