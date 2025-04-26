Call for restraint

AS India's mainstream media channels amplify hyper-nationalist rhetoric and the ruling BJP's circles stoke the flames of confrontation, a dangerous sense of escalation is taking hold in South Asia following Pahal-gam attack.

With both countries being nuclear powers, the consequences of any miscalculation would be catas-trophic not just for the region, but for the entire world.

Amid the charged atmosphere, it is reassuring that some voices both domestically and internationally.

are calling for restraint.

Notably, Saudi Arabia and Iran have stepped in to offer mediation, a clear signal that the global community is watching with concern.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan engaged separately with his counterparts in Islamabad and New Delhi, encouraging dialogue over hostility.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also expressed his country’s readiness to help ease tensions, highlighting the deep historical ties Iran shares with both nations.

Pakistan always welcomes such offers in the spirit of regional peace and cooperation.

Sadly, India has consistently rebuffed such efforts.

The United Nations, too, has raised the alarm, with Secretary-General António Guterres urging both sides to show “maximum restraint” and resolve their issues through constructive engagement.

Even U.S. President Donald Trump, while travelling on Air Force One, acknowledged the situation.

Although he refrained from making any direct commitment, he noted the enduring nature of India-Pakistan tensions.

It is worth recalling that during his previous tenure, the US President had offered mediation on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

It has become a pat-tern for India to level accusations against Pakistan immediately after such incidents without investigation or evidence.

The Pahalgam attack is no exception.

Rather than waiting for facts, New Delhi once again opted for the shortcut of blame.

Pakistan has unequivocally condemned the incident.

If India is truly interested in justice, it should welcome impartial investigation, not avoid it.

Meanwhile, tensions have flared at the Line of Control, with fresh reports of cross-border fire.

Pakistan has made it clear that while it does not seek conflict, it is fully prepared to defend its sovereignty.

Any misadventure by India will be met with a response as firm as the one in February 2019, when two Indian fighter jets were shot down.

The world cannot afford to ignore this tinderbox.

The international community must stay engaged, not only to prevent a conflict but also to push for long-term resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.