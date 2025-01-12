CJ IHC inaugurates library, website of district judiciary

2024: District courts resolved over 119,000 cases

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice AamirFarooq inaugurated the the lawyers’ library and launched the district judiciary’s official website at the Islamabad district courts describing the website a step forward in providing updated status of each case and relief to litigants, especially those residing abroad. He also termed the establishment of library for lawyers a right step in the right direction as a library is an integral part of a district court. The CJ had announced establishment of the library some six months ago but the project got delayed due to one reason or the other.

The library has a large stock of books worth over Rs5 million donated by the OGDCL aims to serve as a vital resource for lawyers and judicial officers, said a member of the district bar association. About the case resolution, the chief justice remarked the district judiciary of Islamabad made remarkable progress in case management in the year 2024 as it decided 119,151 cases to be exact. In the outgoing year, the courts received a total of 116,377 new cases whereas they managed to reduce the number of pending cases from 51,670 to 48,896 by year-end.

Justice AamirFarooq highlighted the judiciary’s exceptional performance in resolving cases and improving accessibility for litigants. He said the year 2024, saw a remarkable increase from the 82,000 cases disposed of in the previous year. “For the first time, we have surpassed previous milestones with the backlog of cases turning negative,” he stated. He commended the district judiciary and lawyers for their dedication and said efforts would continue to further improve efficiency. Additionally, the chief justice launched the describing it as a The website offers features such as case and judgement searches, FIR-based case tracking and access to interim court orders.

“The website will provide accessibility and transparency, making it easier for litigants and lawyers to stay informed,” said the chief justice.

“For the first time, nominations from the district judiciary have been forwarded for appointments as High Court judges, he said, adding: “I hope good news will follow regarding these appointments. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of my subordinate judiciary and lawyers.” District Bar Association President ShakeelAbbasi extended his gratitude to the chief justice and the judiciary for their support and advancements. At the end, shields were presented to the chief justice and District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Azam Khan.