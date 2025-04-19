AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

University Town Housing Scheme Office sealed by RDA over ‘fraud, misleading marketing’

ISLAMABAD – University Town Housing Scheme faced action by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) over unauthorized development and alleged fraud.

The action was enforced in coordination with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, as officials sealed head office of University Town Housing Scheme in G-11 Markaz, per official statement.

RDA team found repeated violations of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules, 2021 including illegal plot sales, unauthorized development, fraudulent activities, misleading marketing, and several complaints lodged by allottees through platforms such as the Ombudsman Punjab, CM Portal, and PM Portal.

RDA DG sad the crackdown aims to enforce legal compliance and protect masses, and that officials will not tolerate any violations that compromise the safety and well-being of residents or the integrity of urban development. These operations are part of RDS broader effort to uphold development standards and ensure transparency across housing schemes. Murtaza also confirmed that the RDA Enforcement Squad will continue to monitor the area and take further legal steps if violations persist.

RDA urged citizens to verify the legal status of housing societies before making any investments.

Documents Required residential building plans

Rawalpindi officials outlined set of required documents for the approval of proposed residential building plans under its various schemes. Property owners must submit the an attested copy of the owner’s CNIC, an application for verification of ownership and possession from DLD/DDEM, RDA, and an attested copy of the allotment/transfer and possession letter.

In cases where the plot has been subdivided, a sub-division letter and an approved sub-division plan are required. Additionally, the submission of BR-Forms 1, 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, and 17, as outlined in the RDA Building Regulation, is necessary.

An undertaking for damages on Rs. 1000 stamp paper (BR-5), stamped by a registered architect and structural engineer, must also be included. Proposed building plans should be submitted in 4 ammonia prints and 2 cloth-mounted copies. A certificate from an RDA-registered structural engineer is required to validate the design. These documents are crucial for the timely processing of the approval application, and property owners are encouraged to prepare them carefully to avoid any delays.

RDA starts action against THESE illegal housings schemes in Rawalpindi

Web Desk (Lahore)

