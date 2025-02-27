China to launch project to boost Pakistan’s gem, jewelry industry

LAHORE – China is ready to launch a multipurpose project to modernize the gems and jewelry industry in Pakistan.

“Pakistani gems are considered among the best in the world. Emeralds are amongst the finest precious stones, boasting a strong market worldwide”, said Wang Xiaofeng, Vice President of Huaruiguoxing Culture Group, during meeting with Muhammad Ahmad, President of the Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council, on the occasion of a three-day food expo organized by the Trade Development Authority.

The Chinese delegation also included Ms Li Weishu, Vice President, and Ms Wang Ziqi, Marketing Manager.

Muhammad Ahmad said that local companies are interested in trade with China, which is the largest buyer of Pakistani gems. He emphasized the need to work on a multipurpose project to further enhance this trade relationship. He also noted that the exchange of delegations between the two countries could significantly boost trade.

Wang Xiaofeng promised to discuss with the government to initiate action on the proposals presented by Pakistan. He invited the Pakistani delegation to visit China’s gems and jewelry sector and participate in a single-country exhibition. He further added that China is fully prepared to assist Pakistan in cutting, polishing, and value addition of gems and will also provide training to local workers in this field.

This initiative is expected to strengthen trade relations between the two countries and further promote Pakistan’s gems and jewelry industry on a global scale.