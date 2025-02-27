AGL48.83▼ -1.13 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.69▲ 0.2 (0.00%)BOP12.78▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.81▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL8.81▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML48.19▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC121.28▼ -1.76 (-0.01%)FCCL40.84▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)FFL15.18▲ 0.06 (0.00%)HUBC131.07▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.82▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.51▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.25 (-0.04%)MLCF51.23▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)NBP76.24▲ 0.8 (0.01%)OGDC212.11▲ 3.23 (0.02%)PAEL42.55▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PIBTL8.94▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)PPL175▲ 2.14 (0.01%)PRL34.73▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PTC23.94▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)SEARL94.42▼ -0.86 (-0.01%)TELE8.25▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL32.84▲ 0.14 (0.00%)TPLP11.45▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET21.75▼ -1.22 (-0.05%)TRG60.25▼ -0.23 (0.00%)UNITY30.01▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)WTL1.45▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince honored with highest civilian award Nishan-e-Pakistan

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Honored With Highest Civilian Award Nishan E Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari awarded prestigious Nishan-e-Pakistan to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in capital city Islamabad.

Nishan-e-Pakistan is the highest civilian award in South Asian nation, bestowed upon individuals for exceptional services to the nation. The ceremony, which marked a key milestone in Pakistan-UAE ties, and was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also participated in the celebrations of this remarkable honor.

The government recognised Sheikh Khaled’s contributions to strengthening ties between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates, particularly in fields of economic cooperation and development.

After the award ceremony, a key diplomatic event took place at PM House, where both nations exchanged documents regarding agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in areas such as mining, railways, banking, and infrastructure.

The agreements are expected to foster enhanced bilateral collaboration and investment, further solidifying the strategic partnership between Pakistan and the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled lands in Pakistan for key talks

