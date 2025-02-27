AGL48.83▼ -1.13 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.69▲ 0.2 (0.00%)BOP12.78▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.81▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL8.81▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML48.19▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC121.28▼ -1.76 (-0.01%)FCCL40.84▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)FFL15.18▲ 0.06 (0.00%)HUBC131.07▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.82▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.51▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.25 (-0.04%)MLCF51.23▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)NBP76.24▲ 0.8 (0.01%)OGDC212.11▲ 3.23 (0.02%)PAEL42.55▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PIBTL8.94▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)PPL175▲ 2.14 (0.01%)PRL34.73▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PTC23.94▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)SEARL94.42▼ -0.86 (-0.01%)TELE8.25▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL32.84▲ 0.14 (0.00%)TPLP11.45▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET21.75▼ -1.22 (-0.05%)TRG60.25▼ -0.23 (0.00%)UNITY30.01▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)WTL1.45▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Good News for those looking to apply for ID Card or B Form from NADRA

LAHORE – Sigh of relief for Pakistanis looking to apply for their CNIC or B Forms as NADRA set up special registration counters at several post offices in Lahore and other regions, to improve accessibility for all applicants.

Under latest measures, a total of five major counters will be formed at post offices in the Lahore region, including Lahore Cantt, General Post Office (GPO), and Manga Mandi. NADRA counters will make it easier for citizens to complete their registration processes. Special NADRA counters have been set up in 11 post offices across selected districts.

More counters will be set up in Sher Shah Colony, Shahdara, Qila Sheikhupura, and Kasur, which will also benefit from this initiative.

These counters have been created in collaboration with the Pakistan Post department and Punjab region, under NADRA’s supervision, to streamline the process and provide citizens with hassle-free access to registration services.

In a further expansion of services, NADRA further established similar counters in the post offices of Narowal, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Okara. This move is aimed at addressing the growing population and increasing demand for efficient registration services across the region.

With these new counters in place, NADRA eyes making registration process more accessible and convenient for the citizens, ensuring improved service delivery in the face of rising demand.

NADRA ID Card Latest Fee in Pakistan

Service Type Normal Fee Urgent Fee Executive Fee
New Smart NIC 750 1,500 2,500
Smart NIC Renewal 750 1,500 2,500
Smart NIC Modification 750 1,500 2,500
Smart NIC Duplicate 750 1,500 2,500

NADRA latest fee structure for new CNIC, B-Form from January 2025

 

 

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

