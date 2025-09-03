ChatGPT back Online after Global Hours-Long Outage; Here’s what happened

Leading AI bot ChatGPT suddenly stopped working earlier today, sparking panic, chaos, and viral frenzy across world.

From Pakistan to US and Australia, to France, tens of millions of users hammered their keyboards in disbelief as ChatGPT refused to respond. Social media exploded with hashtags like #GPTDown and #AIBlackout, with memes, panic jokes, and serious concerns flooding timelines.

GPT Outage

12:10 PM PKT — ChatGPT collapses worldwide.

12:50 PM — OpenAI said: “We are investigating.”

1:13 PM — Root cause identified, but details remain under wraps.

1:51 PM — A partial recovery begins.

2:23 PM — Full services restored after two hours of global outage.

Major ChatGPT features stopped working like text generation to image creation, GPT-Vision, memory, custom GPTs, and even advanced tools. Only a few backend services like API and embeddings limped on.

OpenAI admitted it found the cause but offered no technical breakdown, leaving experts and conspiracy theorists buzzing. Was it a server glitch? A cyberattack? Or something bigger?

Meanwhile, users who depend on ChatGPT for work, study, creativity, and coding were left stranded. Tech analysts are calling this “the biggest AI outage in history”, while others warn it exposes how fragile the future of AI-reliant societies may be.