ChatGPT image generator rolled out to free users – How to create Studio Ghibli-style portraits

OpenAI has once again left the competitors surprised by rolling out the most advanced image generator, GPT-4o

GPT‑4o image generation excels at accurately rendering text, precisely following prompts, and leveraging 4o’s inherent knowledge base and chat context—including transforming uploaded images or using them as visual inspiration. These capabilities make it easier to create exactly the image you envision, helping you communicate more effectively through visuals and advancing image generation into a practical tool with precision and power, the company said in an official statement.

Launched on March 25, the latest image generator was available to only Plus and Pro users. But now, ih has been rolled out to all free users.

It was announced by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in an X post, stating: “ChatGPT image gen now rolled out to all free users!” O

Altman further said, “Images in ChatGPT are wayyyy more popular than we expected,” which overwhelmed OpenAI’s GPUs.

The new image generator on ChatGPT has opened a new era of creativity, with users converting their images into art – especially into Studio Ghibli-style art. Such portraits have taken the internet by storm.

Generating Ghibli-style Photos on ChatGPT

It you are planning to turn you photos into Ghibli-style portraits, using detailed prompts with attention to detail will bring stunning results.

GPT‑4o’s image generation follows detailed prompts with attention to detail. While other systems struggle with ~5-8 objects, GPT‑4o can handle up to 10-20 different objects. The tighter binding of objects to their traits and relations allows for better control.

The better you describe the style and include suitable words, it will enhance the output.