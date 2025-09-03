Punjab Disseminates Landmark Research Findings on DMPA-SC Self-Injection

LAHORE -The Government of Punjab, in collaboration with Jhpiego and with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, convened a high-level dissemination event in Lahore to share findings from the five-year implementation research on DMPA-SC self-injection.

The event brought together senior government officials, development partners, researchers, service providers, and media representatives.

The study, conducted across 43 health facilities in Kasur and Khanewal, reached more than 8,500 women, with 38% confidently self-injecting under supervision and taking additional doses home. These results demonstrate the feasibility, acceptance, and empowerment potential of self-injection in expanding contraceptive choices for women in Punjab.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Muhammad Khalil Ahmed, Director General of Health, Punjab, commended the initiative and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to scaling up innovative family planning solutions in line with Punjab’s FP2030 goals. Capt. (R) Dr. Usman Ali Khan, Program Director, Punjab Family Planning Program, who moderated the policy panel, emphasised: “This research shows that when women are trusted with knowledge and access, they take charge of their health with confidence. Punjab is committed to taking these lessons forward and ensuring wider availability of DMPA-SC.”

Dr. Aminah Khan, Country Director, Jhpiego Pakistan, highlighted the significance of the findings: “Every self-injection is not just a dose—it is a moment of empowerment. Our research not only proves feasibility but also shows remarkable uptake numbers that underscore women’s readiness to embrace self-care when given the right support.”

About the Research

The research included multiple components. A formative study in 2022 explored the acceptability and feasibility of self-injection and informed the design of the interventions. A cohort study (2024–2025) compared 12-month continuation rates between DMPA-SC and DMPA-IM among married women aged 18–49. An observational study assessed how well women adhered to safe storage, injection timing, technique, and disposal practices at home. Together, these components created a comprehensive evidence base to guide the introduction and scale-up of DMPA-SC in Punjab.

Women’s Experiences

Healthcare providers were trained in balanced counseling and coached women in self-injection techniques. While some differences in the comprehensiveness of counseling between DMPA-IM and DMPA-SC users were noted, many women described the experience of learning self-injection as empowering. For first-time contraceptive users, in particular, the ability to handle the device and gain reassurance from trained providers helped overcome initial fears. Counseling became more than an information session—it became a gateway to confidence, autonomy, and trust in the health system.