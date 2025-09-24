Chat in any Language with WhatsApp’s New Translation Feature

ISLAMABAD – Instant messaging app WhatsApp rolled out new on-device translation feature that allows users to translate messages directly within app, without switching to third-party service, and the feature is now available for Android and iOS users of the app being used by 3,000,000,000 people.

On Android devices, the feature supports English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic, while iOS users can access 19 languages via Apple Translation. Users can translate messages by pressing and holding a message, selecting the three-dot menu, choosing “Translate,” and picking a language.

Android users also have option to enable automatic translation for all future messages from a specific contact.

WhatsApp Translation

The app translations happen entirely on device, ensuring that user chats remain private. The feature works for one-on-one chats, group chats, and channel updates, but is not yet available on WhatsApp Web or Windows.

The rollout is underway, and WhatsApp expects feature to be accessible to all users very soon. This new addition aims to bridge language barriers and make communication smoother for WhatsApp’s global user base.

Since its launch, the instant texting app has grown rapidly, and its expansion has been boosted by Meta’s ecosystem, including Facebook and Instagram. WhatsApp is now introducing Message Translations, allowing users to translate messages across languages to overcome communication barriers.

The feature works in private chats, groups, and Channels, with Android supporting six languages and iPhone 19. Users can also save translations for later.