Ladakh Protests: Four Dead, Dozens injured in violence over statehood, job demands

LEH – At least four people were killed and dozens more injured as protests demanding statehood, job quotas, and local governance rights in Ladakh spiraled into violence.

The unrest reported in flashpoint region which lost autonomy in 2019, when Indian PM Narendra Modi’s government separated Ladakh from Kashmir and placed it under direct central administration.

🔥 Ladakh Rising! 4 young lives lost, 70+ injured in Leh as Gen Z demands statehood. Police firing, BJP office torched, democracy silenced under Section 144. Delhi deaf. Media blind.

But Ladakh’s youth won’t bow. This is not protest anymore — it’s a revolution. youth wake up pic.twitter.com/zx3jCZ86cE — Fiza 🇮🇳 (@hoorsheikh_fiza) September 24, 2025

This time, the protests, led by activist Sonam Wangchuk and Leh Apex Body (LAB), erupted after two participants of a 35-day hunger strike were hospitalized due to worsening health. The strike, which started on September 10, aimed to push central government to meet four demands.

What are protesters demanding?

Agitators are demanding recognition of statehood, extension of the Sixth Schedule, separate Lok Sabha representation for Leh and Kargil, and employment reservations for locals.

Chairman of LAB Thupstan Tswang said, “During this violence, 2-3 of our youth have died for our cause. Their sacrifices will not be in vain. We will continue to fight for our demands.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others urged central government to look beyond day-to-day crisis management and address the root causes of unrest.

The fresh clashes brought Leh to a standstill as hundreds flooded the streets. Chaos erupted when some protesters hurled stones at the BJP office and Hill Council headquarters. Forces responded with tear gas, but the situation escalated as the BJP office and several vehicles were set ablaze.

Kashmiri leaders linked unrest to youth frustration over unemployment and unfulfilled promises regarding local governance.

The central government has scheduled another round of talks with the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance on October 6. These bodies have led the agitation for four years, holding multiple rounds of discussions with authorities.

Ladakh’s strategic position along border with China adds another layer of urgency to the crisis.