Suzuki Alto for sale in Lahore September 2025

LAHORE – Suzuki Alto continues to make waves in Pakistan’s highly price-sensitive four wheeler market, witnessing staggering sales surge last month. According to industry reports, Alto sales for August 2025 reached 4,193 units, reflecting the brand’s stronghold in the entry-level car segment.
Despite impressive demand, the price of new Alto remains relatively high. Base bariant Alto VXR costs Rs2,994,800, Alto VXR AGS: Rs3,166,480 and top of line Alto VXL AGS Rs3,326,446.
However, with the latest new car prices remaining high, buyers are now exploring more affordable alternatives. For those who cannot stretch their budget for a brand-new Alto, the used car market in Lahore offers a practical solution.
Used Alto Price in Lahore
|Model
|Year
|Price
|Mileage
|Alto VXR
|2007
|11,00,000
|200,000
|Alto L Upgrade
|2023
|33,90,000
|6,000+
|Alto VXL AGS
|2025
|32,50,000
|8000
|Alto VXR
|2024
|28,00,000
|20,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2021
|26,00,000
|45,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2023
|28,90,000
|50,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2025
|32,35,000
|13,000
|Alto VX
|2020
|22,00,000
|90,000
|Alto VXR
|2021
|18,80,000
|85,000
|Alto VXR
|2007
|7,86,000
|150,000
|Alto ECO-S
|2011
|19,99,000
|150,000
|Alto VXR (CNG)
|2011
|12,95,000
|160,000
|Alto VX
|2020
|21,95,000
|100,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2020
|25,25,000
|100,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2021
|26,30,000
|97,000
|Alto VXR
|2021
|25,00,000
|50,000
|Alto VXR
|2021
|23,65,000
|96,000
|Alto VXR
|2021
|25,80,000
|29,000
|Alto VXR
|2021
|24,25,000
|76,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2021
|26,50,000
|88,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2021
|25,90,000
|50000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2021
|27,50,000
|50000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2020
|25,50,000
|70000
|Alto VXR
|2023
|27,00,000
|36,000
|Alto VXR
|2023
|27,25,000
|32,000
|Alto VXR
|2023
|28,00,000
|43,599
|Alto VXR
|2023
|28,00,000
|43,599
|Alto VXL AGS
|2023
|28,90,000
|55,472
|Alto VXL AGS
|2023
|29,25,000
|54,500
|Alto VXL AGS
|2023
|30,00,000
|50,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2023
|30,25,000
|20,000
|Alto Hybrid X
|2023
|37,95,000
|6,500
|Alto Hybrid X
|2023
|38,25,000
|7,000
|Alto VXR
|2022
|26,00,000
|88,505
|Alto VXR
|2022
|25,75,000
|53,000
|Alto VXR
|2022
|25,65,000
|60,000
|Alto VXR
|2022
|27,00,000
|34,500
|Alto VXR AGS
|2022
|28,00,000
|71,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2022
|27,85,000
|27,250
|Alto VXL AGS
|2021
|26,99,000
|47,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2021
|26,30,000
|97,000
|Alto VXR
|2020
|23,00,000
|90,000
|Alto VX
|2020
|22,00,000
|90,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2019
|26,00,000
|118000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2019
|24,90,000
|52,500
|Alto VXR
|2019
|23,25,000
|60,000
|Alto VXR
|2014
|21,00,000
|92,740
|Alto ECO-S
|2014
|21,00,000
|92,740
|Alto VXR
|2013
|18,50,000
|149,000
|Alto VXR
|2012
|14,00,000
|161,000
|Alto VX
|2012
|12,50,000
|85,500
|Alto VXR
|2011
|11,50,000
|280,000
|Alto VXR
|2011
|10,15,000
|80,000
|Alto ECO-S
|2011
|19,99,000
|150,000
|Alto VXR
|2010
|12,70,000
|92,000
|Alto VXR
|2010
|9,25,000
|154,000
|Alto VX
|2009
|10,00,000
|200,000
|Alto VXR
|2007
|9,00,000
|215,000
|Alto VXR
|2007
|8,15,000
|157,000
|Alto VXR
|2007
|7,90,000
|228,646
|Alto VX
|2007
|17,85,000
|183,000
|Alto VP
|2005
|15,00,000
|45,000
|Alto VX
|2004
|9,00,000
|5,000
|Mehran
|1989
|3,50,000
|90,000
NOTE: These prices are from local market and online portals, check from your nearest showroom to compare rates
Locally available used Altos come in various models and conditions, often at a fraction of the price of a new car. Buyers can enjoy Suzuki’s reliability and efficiency while avoiding the heavy upfront cost of a new vehicle.
