Suzuki Alto for sale in Lahore September 2025

LAHORE – Suzuki Alto continues to make waves in Pakistan’s highly price-sensitive four wheeler market, witnessing staggering sales surge last month. According to industry reports, Alto sales for August 2025 reached 4,193 units, reflecting the brand’s stronghold in the entry-level car segment.

Despite impressive demand, the price of new Alto remains relatively high. Base bariant Alto VXR costs Rs2,994,800, Alto VXR AGS: Rs3,166,480 and top of line Alto VXL AGS Rs3,326,446.

However, with the latest new car prices remaining high, buyers are now exploring more affordable alternatives. For those who cannot stretch their budget for a brand-new Alto, the used car market in Lahore offers a practical solution.

Used Alto Price in Lahore

Model Year Price Mileage Alto VXR 2007 11,00,000 200,000 Alto L Upgrade 2023 33,90,000 6,000+ Alto VXL AGS 2025 32,50,000 8000 Alto VXR 2024 28,00,000 20,000 Alto VXL AGS 2021 26,00,000 45,000 Alto VXL AGS 2023 28,90,000 50,000 Alto VXL AGS 2025 32,35,000 13,000 Alto VX 2020 22,00,000 90,000 Alto VXR 2021 18,80,000 85,000 Alto VXR 2007 7,86,000 150,000 Alto ECO-S 2011 19,99,000 150,000 Alto VXR (CNG) 2011 12,95,000 160,000 Alto VX 2020 21,95,000 100,000 Alto VXL AGS 2020 25,25,000 100,000 Alto VXL AGS 2021 26,30,000 97,000 Alto VXR 2021 25,00,000 50,000 Alto VXR 2021 23,65,000 96,000 Alto VXR 2021 25,80,000 29,000 Alto VXR 2021 24,25,000 76,000 Alto VXL AGS 2021 26,50,000 88,000 Alto VXL AGS 2021 25,90,000 50000 Alto VXL AGS 2021 27,50,000 50000 Alto VXL AGS 2020 25,50,000 70000 Alto VXR 2023 27,00,000 36,000 Alto VXR 2023 27,25,000 32,000 Alto VXR 2023 28,00,000 43,599 Alto VXR 2023 28,00,000 43,599 Alto VXL AGS 2023 28,90,000 55,472 Alto VXL AGS 2023 29,25,000 54,500 Alto VXL AGS 2023 30,00,000 50,000 Alto VXL AGS 2023 30,25,000 20,000 Alto Hybrid X 2023 37,95,000 6,500 Alto Hybrid X 2023 38,25,000 7,000 Alto VXR 2022 26,00,000 88,505 Alto VXR 2022 25,75,000 53,000 Alto VXR 2022 25,65,000 60,000 Alto VXR 2022 27,00,000 34,500 Alto VXR AGS 2022 28,00,000 71,000 Alto VXL AGS 2022 27,85,000 27,250 Alto VXL AGS 2021 26,99,000 47,000 Alto VXL AGS 2021 26,30,000 97,000 Alto VXR 2020 23,00,000 90,000 Alto VX 2020 22,00,000 90,000 Alto VXL AGS 2019 26,00,000 118000 Alto VXL AGS 2019 24,90,000 52,500 Alto VXR 2019 23,25,000 60,000 Alto VXR 2014 21,00,000 92,740 Alto ECO-S 2014 21,00,000 92,740 Alto VXR 2013 18,50,000 149,000 Alto VXR 2012 14,00,000 161,000 Alto VX 2012 12,50,000 85,500 Alto VXR 2011 11,50,000 280,000 Alto VXR 2011 10,15,000 80,000 Alto ECO-S 2011 19,99,000 150,000 Alto VXR 2010 12,70,000 92,000 Alto VXR 2010 9,25,000 154,000 Alto VX 2009 10,00,000 200,000 Alto VXR 2007 9,00,000 215,000 Alto VXR 2007 8,15,000 157,000 Alto VXR 2007 7,90,000 228,646 Alto VX 2007 17,85,000 183,000 Alto VP 2005 15,00,000 45,000 Alto VX 2004 9,00,000 5,000 Mehran 1989 3,50,000 90,000

NOTE: These prices are from local market and online portals, check from your nearest showroom to compare rates

Locally available used Altos come in various models and conditions, often at a fraction of the price of a new car. Buyers can enjoy Suzuki’s reliability and efficiency while avoiding the heavy upfront cost of a new vehicle.