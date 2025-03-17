AGL62.05▲ 5.64 (0.10%)AIRLINK180.86▲ 0.76 (0.00%)BOP11.67▲ 0.38 (0.03%)CNERGY7.5▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.35▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML46.08▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC133.99▼ -0.54 (0.00%)FCCL46.07▲ 0.89 (0.02%)FFL16.26▲ 0.2 (0.01%)HUBC132.07▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.57▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.1▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF59.17▲ 0.36 (0.01%)NBP73.98▲ 0.57 (0.01%)OGDC221.38▲ 2.79 (0.01%)PAEL45.54▲ 2.92 (0.07%)PIBTL10.18▲ 0.26 (0.03%)PPL184.09▲ 1.01 (0.01%)PRL36.54▲ 1.21 (0.03%)PTC24.96▲ 0.62 (0.03%)SEARL101.23▲ 5.41 (0.06%)TELE7.8▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL36.07▲ 1.51 (0.04%)TPLP10.64▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TREET22.42▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG60.56▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)UNITY29.6▲ 0.46 (0.02%)WTL1.32▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Honda City Latest Price, Taxes, and Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025 Update

Honda City Latest Price Taxes And Installment Plans In Pakistan 2025 Update
ISLAMABAD – Honda City remains one of most sought sedan cars in Pakistan, known for its latest features, fuel efficiency, and comfort.

The car is known for its parts availability, excellent after-sales service, good resale value, and decent fuel efficiency while users lamented some inferior build quality in some areas, and its parts tend to be costlier than competitors. Honda City is a solid, reliable choice, its higher price and build quality concerns might make some buyers consider other options.

Honda City Price in Pakistan 2025

The price of latest Honda City model starts at Rs4.6 million and may vary depending on the variant you choose. The sedan comes with a range of modern features, including push-button start, keyless entry, and a refreshed design.

Variants Price 
Honda City 1.2L M/T 4,649,000
Honda City 1.2L CVT 4,689,000
Honda City 1.5L CVT 5,439,000
Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T 5,649,000
Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT 5,849,000

Honda City Taxes

Models Tax for Filer Tax for Non-Filer
City 1.2LS MT Rs 70,000 Rs 210,000
City 1.2LS CVT Rs 70,000 Rs 212,000
City 1.5LS CVT Rs 110,000 Rs 328,000
Vehicle Lifetime Token Tax Monthly Token Tax
City 1.2L Rs 15,000 Rs 1,800
City 1.5L Rs 15,000 Rs 6,000

Honda City Installment Plans

City 1.2 MT

Details Amount
Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,649,000
Residual Value 25%
Security Deposit Rs. 1,394,700 (30%)
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,397,800
Number of Months 60
Rent per Month Rs. 80,718
Calculation Includes Rental and Takaful
Additional Charges Processing Charges plus FED

City 1.5 LS 

Details Amount
Price of Vehicle Rs. 5,439,000
Residual Value 30%
Security Deposit Rs. 1,359,750 (25%)
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,362,850
Number of Months 60
Rent per Month Rs. 97,415
Calculation Includes Rental and Takaful
Additional Charges Processing Charges plus FED

NOTE: These Installment Plans are with Meezan Bank, please check prices with other lenders to compare rates 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

