Honda City Latest Price, Taxes, and Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – Honda City remains one of most sought sedan cars in Pakistan, known for its latest features, fuel efficiency, and comfort.
The car is known for its parts availability, excellent after-sales service, good resale value, and decent fuel efficiency while users lamented some inferior build quality in some areas, and its parts tend to be costlier than competitors. Honda City is a solid, reliable choice, its higher price and build quality concerns might make some buyers consider other options.
Honda City Price in Pakistan 2025
The price of latest Honda City model starts at Rs4.6 million and may vary depending on the variant you choose. The sedan comes with a range of modern features, including push-button start, keyless entry, and a refreshed design.
|Variants
|Price
|Honda City 1.2L M/T
|4,649,000
|Honda City 1.2L CVT
|4,689,000
|Honda City 1.5L CVT
|5,439,000
|Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T
|5,649,000
|Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT
|5,849,000
Honda City Installment Plans
City 1.2 MT
|Details
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 4,649,000
|Residual Value
|25%
|Security Deposit
|Rs. 1,394,700 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,397,800
|Number of Months
|60
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 80,718
|Calculation Includes
|Rental and Takaful
|Additional Charges
|Processing Charges plus FED
City 1.5 LS
|Details
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 5,439,000
|Residual Value
|30%
|Security Deposit
|Rs. 1,359,750 (25%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,362,850
|Number of Months
|60
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 97,415
|Calculation Includes
|Rental and Takaful
|Additional Charges
|Processing Charges plus FED
NOTE: These Installment Plans are with Meezan Bank, please check prices with other lenders to compare rates