Honda City Latest Price, Taxes, and Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – Honda City remains one of most sought sedan cars in Pakistan, known for its latest features, fuel efficiency, and comfort.

The car is known for its parts availability, excellent after-sales service, good resale value, and decent fuel efficiency while users lamented some inferior build quality in some areas, and its parts tend to be costlier than competitors. Honda City is a solid, reliable choice, its higher price and build quality concerns might make some buyers consider other options.

Honda City Price in Pakistan 2025

The price of latest Honda City model starts at Rs4.6 million and may vary depending on the variant you choose. The sedan comes with a range of modern features, including push-button start, keyless entry, and a refreshed design.

Variants Price Honda City 1.2L M/T 4,649,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT 4,689,000 Honda City 1.5L CVT 5,439,000 Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T 5,649,000 Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT 5,849,000

Models Tax for Filer Tax for Non-Filer City 1.2LS MT Rs 70,000 Rs 210,000 City 1.2LS CVT Rs 70,000 Rs 212,000 City 1.5LS CVT Rs 110,000 Rs 328,000 Vehicle Lifetime Token Tax Monthly Token Tax City 1.2L Rs 15,000 Rs 1,800 City 1.5L Rs 15,000 Rs 6,000 Honda City Installment Plans

City 1.2 MT

Details Amount Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,649,000 Residual Value 25% Security Deposit Rs. 1,394,700 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,397,800 Number of Months 60 Rent per Month Rs. 80,718 Calculation Includes Rental and Takaful Additional Charges Processing Charges plus FED

City 1.5 LS