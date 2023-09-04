The Changan Alsvin is a famous sedan known for its svelte look, powerful engine, and latest features. The car prodocued by a Chinese automaker gained attention for its affordability and features as compared to other vehicles of its league.

Alsvin checked all marks on the aesthetics table while its interior provides a comfortable and spacious cabin for both the driver and passengers. The ride comes with a range of several engine options, including petrol and diesel variants which offer a balance between fuel efficiency and power for daily commutes.

Changan Alsvin 2024 is loaded with keyless entry system, an automatic climate control system, a rearview camera, and a multifunction steering wheel. Along with numerous safety features like ABS, EBD, traction control, and numerous airbags, the infotainment system is outfitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Changan Alsvin Performance, and Engine The Changan Alsvin 2024 comes with a powerful 1.5L, 4-cylinders engine that can deliver up to 205 hp of horsepower and 245 Nm of torque. It has a 5-speed automatic transmission. The fuel tank capacity is 41 litres and it has a top speed of 279 km/h. Changan Alsvin Interior, & Exterior Alsvin ‘s cabin is a contemporary and fashionable interior with high-quality materials while its dashboard has a sizable infotainment screen with simple navigation, climate, and music controls. The cabin has enough room for five passengers and the chairs are supportive and comfy for extended trips. With a dynamic front grille and pointed LED headlights, the the sedan offers a svelte and sporty outward appearance. Th Changan Alsvin models in Pakistan

Changan Alsvin MT Comfort

Changan Alsvin DCT Comfort

Changan Alsvin Lumiere

Changan Alsvin Latest Price in Pakistan