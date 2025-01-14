AGL37.76▲ 0.19 (0.01%)AIRLINK200.29▲ 2.74 (0.01%)BOP10.49▲ 0.22 (0.02%)CNERGY7.21▲ 0.26 (0.04%)DCL8.84▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML39.14▲ 1.02 (0.03%)DGKC103.3▲ 3.08 (0.03%)FCCL34.94▲ 0.52 (0.02%)FFL17.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC127.81▲ 0.08 (0.00%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL5▲ 0.12 (0.02%)KOSM7.03▲ 0.34 (0.05%)MLCF44.62▲ 0.47 (0.01%)NBP62.4▼ -0.11 (0.00%)OGDC222.15▼ -2.76 (-0.01%)PAEL42.8▼ -0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL8.51▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL192.73▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)PRL41.5▲ 2.74 (0.07%)PTC24.44▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL101.27▲ 1.4 (0.01%)TELE9.54▲ 0.42 (0.05%)TOMCL35.1▲ 0.16 (0.00%)TPLP13.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET23.56▲ 0.63 (0.03%)TRG66.19▲ 2.09 (0.03%)UNITY32.67▲ 0.45 (0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB clears air on Indian Captain’s visit to Pakistan

Champions Trophy 2025 Pcb Clears Air On Indian Captains Visit To Pakistan
LAHORE – The opening ceremony for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is slated to be held in Pakistan, and PCB takes responsibility for arranging visas ahead of key event.

Cricket Board confirmed that opening ceremony for Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in South Asian nation, with all eight participating team captains set to attend the event. Ahead of the action, captains of all team including Indian skipper will arrive for photoshoot and they will interact with press.

As Indian cricket officials tried hindering the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma is expected to visit Pakistan for pre-tournament activities. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet issued an official statement regarding Sharma’s participation.

Sources familiar with the development revealed that Pakistan Cricket board will take responsibility for arranging visas for all players, officials, commercial partners, media, and fans from the participating countries.

The event is spring into action from February 16 or 17, depending on timing of warm-up matches. PCB informed the ICC of its plans, and the ICC will review the proposal before giving a final decision.

