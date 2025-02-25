Challenges to education in Pakistan

IN a world where knowledge and learning are the gateways to opportunity and growth, it is deeply unsettling to realize that millions of children in Pakistan are being denied the right to quality education.

Education, the most potent tool for change, remains a distant dream for many, trapped in the systemic struggles of an underfunded and mismanaged system.

It is often said that a nation’s future is shaped by the minds it nurtures, and yet, in Pakistan, far too many minds remain untapped, their potential unfulfilled.

The country stands at the precipice of transformation, but the road to progress is obstructed by deep-rooted challenges that prevent its children from stepping onto the path of promise and prosperity.

The educational system, essential to breaking the chains of poverty and inequality, continues to falter, unable to provide the support and opportunities that are needed to elevate the nation into its rightful place as an emerging global power.

The disparities in access to education in Pakistan are staggering. In the far-flung regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh, children face an uphill battle to access even the most basic education. These areas, often isolated by rugged terrain and constrained by limited resources, have few schools, and those that exist are usually underfunded and ill-equipped. Basic infrastructure is a luxury many schools cannot afford. There are no libraries, no computers, no science labs, just dusty classrooms and crumbling walls. Teachers, if they are available at all, are often under-qualified and overworked. Meanwhile, urban centres benefit from a starkly different reality, where better facilities, modern infrastructure, and more qualified educators exist. The contrast is a painful reminder of how inequality manifests in the education system, shaping the future of young minds based on where they are born. Similarly, gender disparities, especially in rural areas, deepen the crisis. Cultural norms and early marriages in certain regions lead to educational exclusion for girls, denying them opportunities to learn, grow, and escape poverty and oppression.

Beyond the issue of access lies the monumental challenge of providing quality education. It is one thing to have schools; it is another to ensure they deliver meaningful learning. Pakistan’s education system, for many, remains outdated, with curricula that do not equip students for the complexities of the modern world.

The textbooks, often irrelevant to the needs of today’s economy, are far removed from the skills required to thrive in a globalized, knowledge-driven society. Teacher training is subpar, with many educators lacking the necessary tools, resources, and support to effectively engage students and impart critical knowledge. The result is an education system that fails to nurture the skills and creativity needed for the 21st century. As students advance through grades, the deficiencies in teaching and learning compound, leaving them ill-prepared for higher education or the workforce. High dropout rates reflect the depth of the problem, as students, demoralized by the lack of meaningful education, leave school to face a future with few options. This growing chasm between rural and urban education sustains the patterns of inequality, deterring mobility and stunting the socio-economic potential of an entire generation. The divide between those who receive a quality education and those who do not continue to widen, sowing division and deepening the development challenges.

At the heart of our educational crisis lies a persistent issue, inadequate funding and poor governance. Despite rhetoric surrounding the importance of education, our education budget at just 1.87% of GDP, falls well below the international standard of 4% and is lower than that of other countries in the region like Iran, Bangladesh, China, India, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. Worse still, funds that should be used for infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum development are siphoned off or misallocated, leaving schools without the tools they need to succeed.

Pakistan has the potential to become a major economic force and an Asian Tiger, but this change will need educating its young people to reach their full potential. Bold action is needed to address ingrained problems, such as expanding educational opportunities for everyone, especially in underserved and isolated places. To guarantee that all children, regardless of where they live, have the chance to study and develop, schools must be constructed and furnished to fulfil the requirements of children, and rural regions should be given priority.

Outdated curriculum must be replaced with relevant, skills-based learning in order to raise the standard of education. Teachers should have access to the materials and tools they need to succeed in their line of work. Education should encourage critical thinking, creativity, and invention in addition to imparting information. This will cultivate the development of young people who are not only knowledgeable about conventional disciplines but also equipped to handle challenges in the future. Pakistan’s future is bound to its education system, and reforming it is non-negotiable. We must invest more, ensuring that education receives the priority it deserves. The government must allocate funds transparently, remove leakages, and ensure every rupee strengthens the system. The road to becoming Asian Tiger lies in unleashing the potential of our youth. A quality education for every child will ignite innovation, drive, and resilience, propelling Pakistan towards global prominence.

—The writer is PhD in political science and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad.

