Tarar shines, but…

AZAM Nazeer Tarar, the Law Minister, has truly set a commendable example for others in the current federal cabinet.

Recognized by PILDAT for his exceptional performance in the first year of the government’s term, Tarar stands out not only for his substantive contribution but also for his dedication to the core principle of democratic governance: active participation in the legislature.

His attendance at 89 sittings—almost 57% of the total sessions in both houses of parliament—demonstrates his commitment.

Additionally, his more than 17 hours of speaking time reflects his proactive role in addressing issues, responding to queries, and ensuring that the government’s legislative agenda is effectively presented.

However, Tarar’s impressive attendance also serves as a stark reminder of the wider issue at hand.

While his contribution is commendable, it should be noted that the responsibility of responding to parliamentary questions and ensuring legislative participation should not fall solely on one person.

Both the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate have repeatedly raised concerns about the absence of ministers from the two houses.

This issue is not new—previous governments have also witnessed the tendency of ministers to neglect their parliamentary obligations.

Ministers must recognize the crucial role Parliament plays in shaping the country’s policies and in holding the government to account.

If the ministers themselves fail to give Parliament the time and respect it deserves, then who else will?

It is imperative that all ministers, not just one, give adequate attention to their parliamentary responsibilities.

Parliament is the supreme institution in a democracy, and when ministers fail to attend, the message sent is one of disregard for the very body that sustains the nation’s democratic processes.

In light of this, there is a strong case for the Prime Minister to lead by example.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the sessions of both the National Assembly and the Senate would send a clear message to the entire cabinet and the nation that Parliament is indeed a priority.

Such attendance would not only strengthen the institution but also push other ministers to be more consistent in fulfilling their legislative duties.

Moreover, it would provide the government an opportunity to showcase its performance, present its policies and address the concerns of the public, directly from the parliamentary platform.