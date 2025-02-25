Pak-Turkiye bilateral relations

THE longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey were significantly enhanced during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The visit, which coincided with the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad, saw the signing of a joint declaration aimed at strengthening bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

The session was co-chaired by President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Following fruitful discussions, both sides agreed to further diversify and institutionalize their cooperation.

While cultural, religious and historical ties remain foundational to their relationship, Pakistan and Turkey also face similar territorial challenges. Pakistan’s ongoing dispute with India over Jammu and Kashmir contrasts with Turkiye’s long-standing territorial issues with Greece over Cyprus. These common concerns provided an additional platform for mutual understanding during their talks.

In their detailed discussions, President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Sharif committed to further bolstering cooperation, with a target of increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion. Areas of focus included defence, economy, national stability and cooperation in science, education and health. Both leaders reiterated their shared commitment to combat terrorism, recognizing it as a common threat to both nations. The leaders also addressed strategic and defence cooperation, with agreements signed to advance military and economic collaboration, including the establishment of a special economic zone by a Turkish company.

The visit also witnessed the signing of 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements covering diverse sectors, including digitalization, military cooperation and agriculture. Prime Minister Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to swiftly transforming these agreements into tangible outcomes, which are expected to benefit both nations in areas like trade certification verification, military exchanges and energy transitions. The cooperation between Turkish Aerospace Industries and Pakistan’s Naval Research and Development Institute, as well as the promotion of halal trade, were also highlighted.

President Erdoğan reaffirmed Turkey’s unwavering support for Pakistan, particularly concerning the Kashmir issue. He called for a referendum in Kashmir in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. In return, Prime Minister Sharif expressed Pakistan’s gratitude for Turkiye’s support regarding northern Cyprus and its advocacy for Palestinian rights at international forums like the UN and OIC. Both leaders underscored their shared goals of establishing an independent Palestinian state, with Al-Quds as its capital.

Prime Minister Sharif also praised President Erdoğan for his strong stance on critical issues, including Gaza, Palestine and Kashmir. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Turkiye in the fight against terrorism and called on the Afghan government to play a more active role in countering these threats. The visit underscored the depth of collaboration between Pakistan and Turkiye, marking a new chapter in their strategic partnership.

During his visit, President Erdoğan also held a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari, where discussions centred on strengthening trade, economic, cultural, defence and tourism ties. This marked the second meeting between the two leaders in a short period, following their earlier brief interaction in Istanbul.

President Erdoğan’s visit and his candid discussions with Pakistani leadership were a clear demonstration of Turkiye’s commitment to its partnership with Pakistan. It was evident that Turkiye views Pakistan as a reliable partner, with mutual respect and a shared vision for regional stability. Under President Erdoğan’s leadership, bilateral relations have seen notable progress, fostering further cooperation and mutual benefit for both nations. The ongoing high-level exchanges bode well for future collaboration, strengthening the bonds between the Turkish and Pakistani people.

—The writer is a Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist, and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad.

([email protected])