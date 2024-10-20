Challengers, Conquerors secure wins in U19 Women’s T20 Tournament

LAHORE – Aleesa Mukhtiar’s three-fer helped Challengers beat Invincibles by 28 runs, while Conquerors’ Komal Khan 97 helped her side to a 98-run win over Stars in the fourth round matches of the U19 Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on Sunday afternoon.

Today’s win has kept Challengers and Conquerors’ 100 per cent win record in the tournament after their third outing.

Batting first, Challengers scored 96 for five in 20 overs. Esha Tir Razia top-scored for the side with a 25-ball 20, which included three boundaries.

In turn, Invincibles were bundled out for 68 in 18.3 overs. Left-arm spinner Aleesa was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 13 runs. Aqsa Bibi and Hadia Mina bagged two wickets apiece.

In the match between Conquerors and Stars, the former after opting to bat first scored 168 for six in their 20 overs. Komal Khan, coming to bat at number three, scored 97 off 59 balls, hitting 16 fours and two sixes.

For Stars, Mahnoor Zaib and Memoona Khalid bagged two wickets apiece.

In the run-chase, Stars managed to score only 70 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Fizza Faiz (19, 27b, 2x4s) was the only batter to score in double figures for the losing side.

For the winning team, Minahil took three wickets, while Fatima and Samiya grabbed two wickets apiece.

The fifth round of the tournament will take place on Tuesday, 22 October with Challengers taking on Conquerors in the morning match, while Stars and Strikers will go head to head in the afternoon game.