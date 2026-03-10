Centcom Confirms Himars Deployment In Gulf For Deep Strikes Inside Iran

ISLAMABAD – The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed the use of bases in Gulf countries to deploy rocket artillery systems for deep strikes in Iran.

The development took place after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates confirmed that their territories would not be used for hostile operations against Tehran.

CENTCOM’s post on X displayed High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) positioned in a desert region within the Gulf.

The deployment intensified regional tensions, raising concerns over potential cross-border retaliation as both sides continue military operations.

Reacting to the post, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi thanked the US for admitting the deployment and warned that “nobody should complain if our missiles destroy these systems wherever they are in retribution.”

Earlier, both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi had stated that their airspace, land, and territorial waters would remain off-limits for any military action against Iran.

Since the escalation of the US-Israeli campaign on Iran, at least 1,332 Iranian civilians have been killed and thousands injured, according to Iran’s UN ambassador. On the US side, seven service members have died, including the latest casualty in an attack in Saudi Arabia, reported CNN.