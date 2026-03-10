Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More rain, isolated hailstorms likely

More intermittent rain with isolated hailstorms is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday evening and night, as well as on Wednesday and Thursday.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist in the upper parts till March 12.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, cloudy weather with intermittent rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday evening and night, as well as on Wednesday and Thursday.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are also expected during the period. Dry weather will likely prevail elsewhere in the country.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Past Weather:

Dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. Cold weather prevailed in the upper parts during the morning and night hours. However, rain-winds /thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 33, Skardu 08, Bunji 06, Gilgit 05, Chilas 04, Hunza & Bagrote 03

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 30, Kalam 19, Pattan 16, Chitral, Kakul 08, Dir (Lower 08 & Upper 07), Malam Jabba & Balakot 06, Saidu Sharif & Cherat 04, Takht Bai, Mir Khani, Drosh 02, Peshawar (Bacha Khan Airport 02 & City 01), Bannu 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 09, Muzaffarabad (Airport & City 06), Rawalakot, Kotli 01

Punjab: Murree 07, Attock 04, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 03, Shamsabad, New Kattarian 02, Kacheri, Pirwadhai 01), Islamabad (Saidpur Village, Zeropoint 02, Airport, Bokra 01)

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the mercury rose as high as 40°C. The maximum temperature in Mirpurkhas, Rohri and Tando Jam was recorded at 38°C and in Sukkur at 37°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 73 per cent.