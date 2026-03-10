Iran-US conflict: How many people across region have lost their lives so far?

ISLAMABAD – The death toll from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has continued to rise after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28 as several countries reported casualties as the hostilities spread across the region.

The official figures released by governments and institutions up to March 9 said that more than a week after the start of the war, hundreds of people have been killed in different countries amid missile strikes, air raids and related incidents.

In Iran, at least 1,230 people have lost their lives since the conflict began. The Iranian Red Crescent Society said that among the victims were 175 schoolgirls and staff members who were killed when a missile struck a primary school in the southern city of Minab on the first day of the war. It remains unclear whether the reported death toll includes casualties from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Separately, the Iranian army stated that 104 sailors were killed when a US submarine sank an Iranian warship near the coast of Sri Lanka last week. These casualties were not included in the figures released by the Red Crescent.

In Israel, the military confirmed that two soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, marking the first Israeli troop fatalities since hostilities with Hezbollah resumed after the group launched attacks in support of Iran. Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom also reported that 11 civilians have been killed, including nine people who died in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1.

The US military said that seven servicemembers have been killed during operations related to the conflict with Iran.

In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have killed at least 394 people, including 83 children, according to the country’s health ministry.

Saudi authorities reported that two people were killed when a projectile hit a residential area in Al-Kharj city, located southeast of the capital Riyadh.

In Bahrain, one person died after a fire broke out in Salman Industrial City following the interception of a missile on March 2, the interior ministry said.

Kuwait confirmed that a child was killed in Iranian attacks on the country, while the army reported that two interior ministry officers and two soldiers were also killed while on duty.

In Oman, one person died after a projectile struck the Marshall Islands-flagged product tanker MKD VYOM off the coast of Muscat.

The United Arab Emirates defence ministry reported that four people have been killed in incidents linked to the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Syrian state media reported that four people were killed when an Iranian missile hit a building in the southern city of Sweida on February 28.

In Iraq, police and health officials reported at least 15 deaths linked to the conflict. In a separate incident on March 5, an airstrike killed a commander from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed armed groups.

The rising casualties across multiple countries have heightened fears of a wider regional escalation as the conflict continues to unfold.