Cement sales, exports up by 16.25pc in first quarter

Cement dispatches, both domestic sales and exports, reached 12.161 million tons in the first quarter as compared with 10.461 million tons during the same period of the last fiscal, up by 16.25%.

According to the data shared by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) on Thursday, domestic dispatches were 9.573 million tons as against 8.319 million tons during the same period last year, showing an increase of 15.08%.

Exports were 20.81% more as the volumes increased to 2.589 million tons during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as compared with 2.143 million tons during the same period of the last fiscal year.

After experiencing 31.24% month-over-month growth in July 2025 and 13.47% in August 2025, cement dispatches showed a 7.05% growth in September 2025. Total cement dispatches during September 2025 were 4.25 million tons against 3.97 million tons during the same month of the last fiscal year.

Local dispatches during September 2025 were 3.418 million tons compared to 2.988 million tons in September 2024, showing an increase of 14.38%. Exports declined by 15.25% as the volumes reduced from 981,646 tons in September 2024 to 831,966 tons in September 2025.

In September 2025, north-based cement mills dispatched 3.162 million tons of cement, showing an increase of 16.41% against 2.717 million tons in September 2024. South-based mills dispatched 1.09 million tons of cement during September 2025, which was 13.23% less compared to 1.253 million tons during September 2024.

North-based mills dispatched 2.941 million tons of cement in domestic markets in September 2025, showing an increase of 17.02% against2.513 million tons in September 2024. South-based mills dispatched 476,465 tons of cement in local markets during September 2025, which was merely 0.41% more compared to 474,528tons during September 2024.

Exports from north-based mills increased by 8.84% as the quantities increased from 203,280 tons in September 2024 to 221,252 tons in September 2025. Exports from South reduced by 21.54% to 610,714 tons in September 2025 from 778,366 tons during the same month last year.

North-based mills dispatched 8.01 million tons of cement domestically during the first three months of the current fiscal year, showing an increase of 13.65% from 7.048 million tons during July-September 2024. Exports from the north increased by 30.49% to 661,866 tons during July-September 2025 compared with 507,201 tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by north-based mills increased by 14.78% to 8.672 million tons during the first three months of the current financial year from 7.555 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association spokesperson said that even better growth could be achieved by giving concessions on duties and taxes that will ultimately benefit the end consumer.