Which Jobs Pay the Most in Pakistan? Check Highest, and Lowest Wages here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s wage data shows stark divide between high-paying formal sectors and low-paying, labour-intensive sectors.

Data from 2021 shows Public Administration and Finance sector lead pack, with hourly wages of Rs. 165 and Rs. 153 , with potential monthly earnings of up to Rs36,410 on a 10-hour day. On the other hand, agricultural workers earn just Rs51.9 per hour, or Rs. 9,134–11,418 per month, showing extreme income inequality and the struggle of millions near the poverty line.

Highest Paying Sectors

Other key sectors like Manufacturing, Construction, and Wholesale/Retail pay below the national average of Rs. 91.7 per hour, with monthly wages ranging from Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 14,200 for an 8-hour day, showing that even urban and semi-urban workers face economic pressures. This wage structure underscores a clear ‘public sector premium,’ incentivizing formal employment while leaving informal and essential sectors undercompensated, reflecting a highly unequal labour market with significant socio-economic implications.

In 2020/21, real hourly wages in Pakistan showed significant variation across sectors. Public administration led with Rs. 165.5 per hour, followed by financial and business services at Rs. 153.3. At the lower end, agriculture remained the least paying sector at Rs. 51.9 per hour. The overall average across all wage workers was Rs. 91.7 per hour.

Estimated Daily Earnings