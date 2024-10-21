AGL37.22▼ -0.76 (-0.02%)AIRLINK137.22▲ 0.99 (0.01%)BOP5.46▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.85▲ 0.49 (0.07%)DFML45.82▲ 0.46 (0.01%)DGKC80.35▲ 2.42 (0.03%)FCCL28.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)FFBL57.1▲ 1.02 (0.02%)FFL9.16▲ 0.23 (0.03%)HUBC104.25▲ 1.91 (0.02%)HUMNL14.15▲ 0.97 (0.07%)KEL3.74▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM8.1▲ 0.86 (0.12%)MLCF37.55▲ 0.45 (0.01%)NBP68.56▲ 2.03 (0.03%)OGDC167▲ 1.32 (0.01%)PAEL24.9▲ 0.15 (0.01%)PIBTL7.1▲ 0.46 (0.07%)PPL129.65▲ 1 (0.01%)PRL23.89▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PTC15.98▲ 1.1 (0.07%)SEARL61.56▲ 0.47 (0.01%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.89▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP7.9▲ 0.18 (0.02%)TREET15.12▲ 1.11 (0.08%)TRG44.81▲ 0.31 (0.01%)UNITY25.4▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Bushra Bibi’s daughters seek court help to meet her at Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD – The daughters of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minsiter Imran Khan, on Monday approached a local court and sought permission to meet their mother at Adiala jail.

Special Judge Central Islamabad Shah Arjumand, heard the petition and summoned the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to respond by Tuesday (tomorrow).

The petitioners filed the petition through Barristers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, and submitted that they could not meet their mother for three weeks.

They said Bushra Bibi is unjustly imprisoned and deprived of her fundamental rights. The petitioners also submitted that the families had the right to visit inmates weekly.

According to the petitioners, the government officials denied them the opportunity to meet, which, they argued, violated the basic rights, and asked the court for arrangements to be made for a meeting as soon as possible, citing serious concerns regarding the situation.

After hearing arguments, the court issued the notice and adjourned further hearing until Tuesday (tomorrow).

Web Desk Staff

Recomended

