Five dead, several others injured in Lahore cylinder blast

LAHORE – At least five people were killed and another five injured after a fire broke out due to cylinder blast at a shop on Ravi road in Lahore, the Rescue officials said on Wednesday.

The sources said that blast triggered a blaze that engulfed the premises which claimed five lives. The rescue teams rushed to the scene and moved the deceased and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the five injured victims is reported to be critical.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and ordered a sweep of the area with the help of relevant departments.

He also directed the police to remain on high alert and to increase surveillance across all areas, instructing that all illegal LPG outlets be shut down immediately.

Earlier, at least 12 people including children and women were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Karachi, rescue officials said on Sunday. As per details, gas cylinder explosion occurred in a house near Ghausia Chowk, Orangi Town No 10, Karachi, resulting in injuries to 12 people including women and children.

Rescue teams reported that the injured were transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Civil Hospital’s burns ward for medical treatment.The rescue team said among the injured were seven members of the household who suffered burns. Additionally, the collapse of the wall injured a neighbouring woman, her four-year-old son, and two newborn twins.