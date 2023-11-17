British Army’s Chief of the General Staff Gen Sir Patrick Sanders has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit. The visit reflects United Kingdom’s commitment to maintain good defence relations with Pakistan. During the visit, besides other activities, the Chief of Army Staff of UK will meet COAS Gen Asim Munir.

The British HC said General Sanders would also watch a polo match between Pakistan and British forces in Lahore. “The visit is part of UK’s commitment to maintaining good defence relations with Pakistan,” the British High Commission spokesperson said.

According to high commission, the visit is a part of defence activities of routine nature. These defence activities were important for both the countries, the statement said.

The high commission said during the last 12 months many defence exchanges were undertaken. Both countries also held joint naval exercise. High level army delegations also visit each other’s countries.