Dr. Sheikh Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, Imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah has urged Muslims of the world to unite their ranks. Delivering the sermon, he emphasized unity among Muslims and addresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s support for the Palestinian people. It also includes prayers for the well-being of the people in Gaza, as well as broader prayers for the security and guidance of leaders, soldiers, and the country as a whole.

“A heartening stance at this time is the honorable stand of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, its people, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trusted Crown Prince – may Allah support them. They have taken a noble stance towards the alarming events and dire consequences in Palestine. They have directed a generous popular campaign to aid our brothers in Gaza and all of Palestine” he viewed.

“The glorious and steadfast stance regarding this noble cause, the successful convening of the extraordinary Arab and Islamic summit, and its resolute final statement align with the historical positions of the Kingdom in providing leading support to the Palestinian people in various trials and hardships they have faced’ he maintained.

He prayed, ‘O Allah, be with our oppressed brothers in Gaza. Protect them from before them, from behind them, from their right, from their left, and from above them. We seek refuge in Your greatness that they may be safe from below them. O Allah, grant security in our lands, rectify our leaders and rulers, support our Imam and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. Guide him in what pleases You, grant him righteous guidance, and safeguard his successor. Grant him success in what is pleasing to You and beneficial for the country and its people’ he reiterated.