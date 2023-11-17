The Special Central Court on Friday ordered the seizure of all assets and bank accounts of former federal minister Moonis Elahi in a money laundering case. The special court declared the former federal minister Moonis Elahi was a fugitive as he failed to appear before the court.

The court has demanded a comprehensive report on the freezing of accounts and assets to be presented at the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a non-bailable warrants were issued for Moonis Elahi during the last hearing.

The court revealed that a report on compliance with the warrant at the residence of Moonis Elahi in London is pending while he was also absent from his home in Spain.

The court expressed satisfaction with the report that the former minister is deliberately evading the arrest while seeking assistance from the relevant institution in the case.

Following the court’s order, a total of eight bank accounts and six properties linked to Monis Elahi were seized immediately.

Moonis Elahi is accused of corruption of billions of rupees in development projects across Punjab. On July 22, the Lahore district court declared Moonis Elahi an absconder over his continued absence in the money laundering case.