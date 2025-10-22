Blue World City faces legal action over illegal development

RAWALPINDI – Blue World City, the housing society in Pindi-Islamabad situated next to Chakri, is facing music over an unapproved housing scheme. Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) served notice to Blue World City after investigations revealed illegal development and unauthorized marketing.

PHATA has taken strong action against Blue World City, officially declaring project an unapproved housing scheme after finding evidence of illegal development and unauthorized marketing activities.

The show-cause notice was issued by PHATA’s Regional Directorate in Rawalpindi, saying the scheme covers total area of over 4000 kanals across Mouza Sahal, Habtal, Pind Malho, and Dhalial along Chakri Road, saying housing project is not approved under the relevant legal framework, specifically Rules 4 and 5(A) of PHATA regulations.

As per latest report, the private housing scheme has been involved in multiple illegal activities, including unauthorized development and selling plots without proper approvals. PHATA demanded that the scheme’s administration submit a written response within one week.

In case of ignoring the warning, a strict legal action under PHATA Rules 2020 and Regulations 2025.

A copy of the notice has also been sent to the DG PHATA in Lahore, indicating that higher authorities are closely monitoring the situation. This move by PHATA comes as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on unapproved housing schemes in Punjab and protect the interests of potential buyers and investors.

Authorities urged masses to exercise caution and avoid any dealings with the scheme until matter is fully resolved. The crackdown has sparked widespread attention in the real estate sector, raising questions about the legality and transparency of similar housing schemes operating in the region.

