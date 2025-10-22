AGL75.17▲ 0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK170.01▼ -0.58 (0.00%)BOP40.59▲ 0.86 (0.02%)CNERGY8.07▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DCL14.05▲ 0.04 (0.00%)DFML29.54▼ -0.49 (-0.02%)DGKC239.93▼ -0.05 (0.00%)FCCL57.98▼ -0.02 (0.00%)FFL20.15▼ -0.9 (-0.04%)HUBC218.21▼ -1.98 (-0.01%)HUMNL15.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL6.21▼ -0.3 (-0.05%)KOSM7.03▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF101.1▼ -0.28 (0.00%)NBP215.18▼ -1.51 (-0.01%)OGDC266.92▲ 2.29 (0.01%)PAEL56.76▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)PIBTL16.07▼ -0.07 (0.00%)PPL194.73▲ 6.05 (0.03%)PRL36.8▼ -0.1 (0.00%)PTC41.78▲ 1.54 (0.04%)SEARL109.12▲ 2.93 (0.03%)TELE13.14▲ 1 (0.08%)TOMCL63.28▲ 0.25 (0.00%)TPLP11.29▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET34.1▲ 3.1 (0.10%)TRG73.98▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY24.36▼ -0.45 (-0.02%)WTL2.08▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Blue World City faces legal action over illegal development

Blue World City Faces Legal Action Over Illegal Development

RAWALPINDI – Blue World City, the housing society in Pindi-Islamabad situated next to Chakri, is facing music over an unapproved housing scheme. Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) served notice to Blue World City after investigations revealed illegal development and unauthorized marketing.

PHATA has taken strong action against Blue World City, officially declaring project an unapproved housing scheme after finding evidence of illegal development and unauthorized marketing activities.

The show-cause notice was issued by PHATA’s Regional Directorate in Rawalpindi, saying the scheme covers total area of over 4000 kanals across Mouza Sahal, Habtal, Pind Malho, and Dhalial along Chakri Road, saying housing project is not approved under the relevant legal framework, specifically Rules 4 and 5(A) of PHATA regulations.

As per latest report, the private housing scheme has been involved in multiple illegal activities, including unauthorized development and selling plots without proper approvals. PHATA demanded that the scheme’s administration submit a written response within one week.

In case of ignoring the warning, a strict legal action under PHATA Rules 2020 and Regulations 2025.

A copy of the notice has also been sent to the DG PHATA in Lahore, indicating that higher authorities are closely monitoring the situation. This move by PHATA comes as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on unapproved housing schemes in Punjab and protect the interests of potential buyers and investors.

Authorities urged masses to exercise caution and avoid any dealings with the scheme until matter is fully resolved. The crackdown has sparked widespread attention in the real estate sector, raising questions about the legality and transparency of similar housing schemes operating in the region.

Illegal Housing Schemes in Rawalpindi

Scheme Location
Abad Pearl Villas Kalyal
Abid Homes Kalri
Addan Homes Dhamyal
Adyala Town Adyala
Airport Residencia Thalian, Kataria
Airport Town Thalian
Akbar Villas Morgah
Aamin City One Bajnial
Alfalah Homes Kalyal, Kalri
Al-Buraq Enclave Bagga Sheikha
Al-Fazal Garden Rakhain
Al-Karim Builders Bagga Miana, Sangrial
Al-Raffi Homes Dhamyal Kalyal
Airline Avenue Pind Nasralla
Army Welfare Trust Housing Wanni, Poor, Paswani, Jando
Aurora Housing Scheme Lab Thatho, Taxila
Baber Homes Kalyal Dhagal
Bahria Enclave II Bobri Patha
Bahria Enclave III Khattar
Bahria Golf City Ext. Manga / Expressway
Baroha Farm Houses Baroha
Bin Alam Gahi Saydian
CBR Residencia Kolian Par
Century Town Bagga Sheikhan, Rawat
Ch. Orangzeb Kaak Sheikhpur
Defense View Kalyal
Discovery Garden Mouza Mujahid
Elixer Resort Dellah Murree
Elegant City / New Model Town Nigyal Pahlwan
Engineer CHS Piswal
Executive Homes Kalyal Kalri
Faisal Town Phase II Mera Kalan, Kolian Par, Dhalla
Faisla Residencia Phase II Rajar, Khangar
Federation of Employees CHS Lohi Bher
Gallop Greens Farm Houses Gahi Syedian
Globel Avenue Phase I Chakri
Green City Boucha
Green Homes Dhoke Abdullah
Green View Colony Dhoke Abdullah
Gulshan-e-Ali Adyala
Gulshan-e-Bahar Mouza Pilo, Pilo Road
Gulshan-e-Iqbal Mohri Gazan
Gulshan-e-Sehat CHS Paswal, Wanni
Gulf City (Fatima Town) Misrot, Chakri Road
Hamza Town Kaliyal
Hasan Homes Kalri
Hawk Melbourne Chakbeli Khan Road
High Gate Hills Khattar
Hoon Adventure Farm Mouza Adhowal, Adyala Road
Ittehad Heights Jattal, Girja Road
Janjua Town I Jarahi
Janjua Town II Jarahi
Janjua Town III Jarahi
Jinnah Town Adyala
Judicial Town Trait, Karlot
Khayaban-e-Millat Adyala
Khayaban-e-Quaid Adyala
Kohistan Enclave Ext. Sagra, Brahma
Kohsar Extension Serrai Khola, Juggian, Pind Gondal
Lake Marina Kotli Sattian
Land Sub near T&T Housing Morgah
Maryum Green City Morgah
Maz City Pind Gondal
Mehmood Town Banda Nagyal, Dhamial Road
Mega City (Iqbal City) Missa Kiswal
Merry Land City Adyala
Metro Homes Kalri
Ministry of Commerce CHS Wanni
Morgah Hills Morgah Defense Road
Muhammad Tahir Housing Hoon
Mustafa Residencia Sheikhpur
National Police Foundation Rawat
National Town Jatal
New Metro City Matial, Bhai Khan, Pindora
New Murree Township Kotli Sattian
OGDC Employees Coop Housing Dhagal
Paras Villas / Raja Abid Homes Kalyal, Jorian
Park Zameen Town Misriot, Chakri Road
Qaim Mansion Adyala Road
Radio Colony Employees Coop Housing Kalri
Raja Nisar Kalyal
Rasool Town Kotha Kalan
Rawal Enclave Hayal Ranyal, Chakri
Rawal Palm City Adyala Road
Rawal Town & Enclave Hayal Ranyal, Chakri Road
Rose Valley Adyala
Samar Zar Villas Kalyal
Samarzar Housing Project Kaliyal
Saphire Valley Shahpur, Dhagal
Sardar Town Dhoke Pahrian, Kalyal
Shahpur Town (Sphire) Kalri
Silver City Prime Jattal
Soni Builders (Dream Homes, Peace City) Chakri Road
The Avenue Nasrallah
The Life Residencia Mohri Khatran
Utility Cooperative Housing Trait / 22 Meel
Veteran Employees CHS Dhok Bhadana
Wah Residencia Pind Bhotti, Taxila
Wah-Taxila Smart City Pind Godal
Waddya Homes Morgah
Wapda Town (Wapda CHS) Jando, Pandana
Zaryab City Gharbal

