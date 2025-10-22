Blue World City faces legal action over illegal development

RAWALPINDI – Blue World City, the housing society in Pindi-Islamabad situated next to Chakri, is facing music over an unapproved housing scheme. Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) served notice to Blue World City after investigations revealed illegal development and unauthorized marketing.
PHATA has taken strong action against Blue World City, officially declaring project an unapproved housing scheme after finding evidence of illegal development and unauthorized marketing activities.
The show-cause notice was issued by PHATA’s Regional Directorate in Rawalpindi, saying the scheme covers total area of over 4000 kanals across Mouza Sahal, Habtal, Pind Malho, and Dhalial along Chakri Road, saying housing project is not approved under the relevant legal framework, specifically Rules 4 and 5(A) of PHATA regulations.
As per latest report, the private housing scheme has been involved in multiple illegal activities, including unauthorized development and selling plots without proper approvals. PHATA demanded that the scheme’s administration submit a written response within one week.
In case of ignoring the warning, a strict legal action under PHATA Rules 2020 and Regulations 2025.
A copy of the notice has also been sent to the DG PHATA in Lahore, indicating that higher authorities are closely monitoring the situation. This move by PHATA comes as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on unapproved housing schemes in Punjab and protect the interests of potential buyers and investors.
Authorities urged masses to exercise caution and avoid any dealings with the scheme until matter is fully resolved. The crackdown has sparked widespread attention in the real estate sector, raising questions about the legality and transparency of similar housing schemes operating in the region.
Illegal Housing Schemes in Rawalpindi
|Scheme
|Location
|Abad Pearl Villas
|Kalyal
|Abid Homes
|Kalri
|Addan Homes
|Dhamyal
|Adyala Town
|Adyala
|Airport Residencia
|Thalian, Kataria
|Airport Town
|Thalian
|Akbar Villas
|Morgah
|Aamin City One
|Bajnial
|Alfalah Homes
|Kalyal, Kalri
|Al-Buraq Enclave
|Bagga Sheikha
|Al-Fazal Garden
|Rakhain
|Al-Karim Builders
|Bagga Miana, Sangrial
|Al-Raffi Homes
|Dhamyal Kalyal
|Airline Avenue
|Pind Nasralla
|Army Welfare Trust Housing
|Wanni, Poor, Paswani, Jando
|Aurora Housing Scheme
|Lab Thatho, Taxila
|Baber Homes
|Kalyal Dhagal
|Bahria Enclave II
|Bobri Patha
|Bahria Enclave III
|Khattar
|Bahria Golf City Ext.
|Manga / Expressway
|Baroha Farm Houses
|Baroha
|Bin Alam
|Gahi Saydian
|CBR Residencia
|Kolian Par
|Century Town
|Bagga Sheikhan, Rawat
|Ch. Orangzeb
|Kaak Sheikhpur
|Defense View
|Kalyal
|Discovery Garden
|Mouza Mujahid
|Elixer Resort
|Dellah Murree
|Elegant City / New Model Town
|Nigyal Pahlwan
|Engineer CHS
|Piswal
|Executive Homes
|Kalyal Kalri
|Faisal Town Phase II
|Mera Kalan, Kolian Par, Dhalla
|Faisla Residencia Phase II
|Rajar, Khangar
|Federation of Employees CHS
|Lohi Bher
|Gallop Greens Farm Houses
|Gahi Syedian
|Globel Avenue Phase I
|Chakri
|Green City
|Boucha
|Green Homes
|Dhoke Abdullah
|Green View Colony
|Dhoke Abdullah
|Gulshan-e-Ali
|Adyala
|Gulshan-e-Bahar
|Mouza Pilo, Pilo Road
|Gulshan-e-Iqbal
|Mohri Gazan
|Gulshan-e-Sehat CHS
|Paswal, Wanni
|Gulf City (Fatima Town)
|Misrot, Chakri Road
|Hamza Town
|Kaliyal
|Hasan Homes
|Kalri
|Hawk Melbourne
|Chakbeli Khan Road
|High Gate Hills
|Khattar
|Hoon Adventure Farm
|Mouza Adhowal, Adyala Road
|Ittehad Heights
|Jattal, Girja Road
|Janjua Town I
|Jarahi
|Janjua Town II
|Jarahi
|Janjua Town III
|Jarahi
|Jinnah Town
|Adyala
|Judicial Town
|Trait, Karlot
|Khayaban-e-Millat
|Adyala
|Khayaban-e-Quaid
|Adyala
|Kohistan Enclave Ext.
|Sagra, Brahma
|Kohsar Extension
|Serrai Khola, Juggian, Pind Gondal
|Lake Marina
|Kotli Sattian
|Land Sub near T&T Housing
|Morgah
|Maryum Green City
|Morgah
|Maz City
|Pind Gondal
|Mehmood Town
|Banda Nagyal, Dhamial Road
|Mega City (Iqbal City)
|Missa Kiswal
|Merry Land City
|Adyala
|Metro Homes
|Kalri
|Ministry of Commerce CHS
|Wanni
|Morgah Hills
|Morgah Defense Road
|Muhammad Tahir Housing
|Hoon
|Mustafa Residencia
|Sheikhpur
|National Police Foundation
|Rawat
|National Town
|Jatal
|New Metro City
|Matial, Bhai Khan, Pindora
|New Murree Township
|Kotli Sattian
|OGDC Employees Coop Housing
|Dhagal
|Paras Villas / Raja Abid Homes
|Kalyal, Jorian
|Park Zameen Town
|Misriot, Chakri Road
|Qaim Mansion
|Adyala Road
|Radio Colony Employees Coop Housing
|Kalri
|Raja Nisar
|Kalyal
|Rasool Town
|Kotha Kalan
|Rawal Enclave
|Hayal Ranyal, Chakri
|Rawal Palm City
|Adyala Road
|Rawal Town & Enclave
|Hayal Ranyal, Chakri Road
|Rose Valley
|Adyala
|Samar Zar Villas
|Kalyal
|Samarzar Housing Project
|Kaliyal
|Saphire Valley
|Shahpur, Dhagal
|Sardar Town
|Dhoke Pahrian, Kalyal
|Shahpur Town (Sphire)
|Kalri
|Silver City Prime
|Jattal
|Soni Builders (Dream Homes, Peace City)
|Chakri Road
|The Avenue
|Nasrallah
|The Life Residencia
|Mohri Khatran
|Utility Cooperative Housing
|Trait / 22 Meel
|Veteran Employees CHS
|Dhok Bhadana
|Wah Residencia
|Pind Bhotti, Taxila
|Wah-Taxila Smart City
|Pind Godal
|Waddya Homes
|Morgah
|Wapda Town (Wapda CHS)
|Jando, Pandana
|Zaryab City
|Gharbal