IFC engages stakeholders to drive investment-ready capital market

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) arranged its second stakeholder consultation session in Karachi under the ESG Pakistan Project.

Organised with the collaboration of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the session aimed to strengthen Pakistan’s corporate sector and align it with international environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards to become more investment-ready.

Key stakeholders from capital market institutions, the corporate sector, and professional bodies attended the session. It was built upon discussions on sustainable business practices initiated at the launch of the ESG Pakistan Project in July 2025.

Zunee Muhtashim, Principal Investment Officer at IFC, stated that incorporating ESG practices is now a critical priority for businesses seeking to strengthen their reputation, attract investment, and drive sustainable growth.

She noted that the ESG project, implemented with the SECP and supported by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Facility for Investment Climate Advisory (FIAS), aims to accelerate the implementation of ESG-focused regulatory frameworks.

SECP Chairperson Akif Saeed stated, “The SECP greatly values its longstanding partnership with IFC for advancing sustainability and inclusive development. Our ESG reforms, which are being implemented in a phased and collaborative manner, are gaining international recognition as best-practice examples.

“Through the ESG Regulatory Roadmap, Disclosure Guidelines, and the ESG Sustain Portal, we are embedding sustainability and accountability in market practices while enhancing corporate readiness and attracting climate-aligned investments. Furthermore, the encouraging response to our recent ESG Survey will further help us identify sectoral challenges and shape policies to support Pakistan’s transition toward a transparent, resilient, and sustainable ecosystem.”

Noman Rosenbaum, a representative of FCDO, highlighted that strengthening ESG-aligned reforms is essential to building market confidence and unlocking sustainable private investment in Pakistan.

Under the three-year ESG project, IFC will support the SECP in country-wide stakeholder engagement, sector-specific ESG capacity-building workshops, the development of ESG guidance materials, and impact assessments of ESG practices among listed companies using data from the ESG Sustain portal.