Encroachments removed in Lahore’s Subzazar Housing Scheme

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operations against permanent/temporary encroachments in Lahore’s Subzazar Housing Scheme.

On Tuesday, LDA teams retrieved 40 plots in D, F and L blocks of Subzazar Housing Scheme after removing temporary encroachments and huts.

LDA’s Director Housing-IV, Mohammad Tayyab, supervised the operation carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq said that the anti-encroachment operations would continue in phases in all housing schemes. He directed continuing indiscriminate operations to bring ease to the lives of residents. He directed officials to take measures to check the reemergence of encroachments on recently retrieved LDA-owned plots.