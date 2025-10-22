Pak security forces kill 6 Fitna-e-Hindustan Terrorists in Balochistan’s Dalbandin

DALBANDIN – Pakistan’s security forces conducted targeted operation in Dalbandin, Balochistan, killing six terrorists affiliated with Fitna-e-Hindustan amid surge in terror attacks in the country’s border region.

The militants had taken refuge in mountainous cave that was under continuous aerial surveillance. Law enforcement agencies struck at the opportune moment, neutralizing all six terrorists.

Officials termed operation as result of “excellent coordination and effective communication” between security forces and intelligence agencies. Security measures will continue in Balochistan until terrorism is completely eradicated.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorists are enemies of Pakistan’s unity and peace. “We will eradicate these India-backed militants from our soil, and their malicious designs will not succeed,” he stated.

The operation comes days after DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry condemned Fitna-e-Hindustan for targeting children in Khuzdar under Indian directives. He accused India of sabotaging regional peace and continuing a policy of state-sponsored terrorism for the past 20 years.

Pakistan witnessed over 4600 terrorism-related incidents, including 1,612 in Balochistan since 2024. Law enforcement agencies conducted 93,515 anti-terror operations nationwide, with 52,887 taking place in Balochistan. So far this year, 747 terrorists have been killed across the country, including 203 in Balochistan alone.

As India continues to support militant activities, Pakistan’s security forces are intensifying operations to eliminate these threats and maintain peace in the region.