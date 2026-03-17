BLA commander involved in Jaffar Express attack killed in Karachi CTD operation

KARACHI – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has eliminated a key commander of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in an operation in Shah Latif Town of Malir area in Karachi.

CTD officials said the operation, carried out on February 17, was based on intelligence gathered from previously arrested suspects. Acting on this information, CTD teams surrounded a suspected militant hideout, which led to a fierce gunfight. Four high-value militants were killed during the clash.

While three of the militants were immediately identified, the fourth remained unknown at the scene.

Subsequent investigations confirmed his identity as Sohail Baloch, also known as Gark, a senior commander of the BLA’s Al-Fateh Squad. Officials described him as a notorious operative associated with the group Fitna al-Hindustan.

Sohail Baloch had previously been linked to the Baloch Liberation Front before joining the BLA in 2022. As a commander, he played a key role in planning multiple terrorist attacks, coordinating militants, and overseeing logistics and weapons supplies for operations.

He was allegedly involved in the targeted killing of Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch in Khuzdar and is suspected of orchestrating attacks that claimed the lives of over 50 security personnel and civilians.

Authorities further revealed that Sohail Baloch managed the Al-Fateh Squad in the Bolan area, maintained direct contacts with senior BLA leaders, and facilitated suicide attacks, including the one on the Jaffar Express.