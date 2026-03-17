MCC terms Salman Ali Agha’s run-out lawful in Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI

DHAKA – The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has declared the controversial run-out of Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha during the second One Day International against Bangladesh as lawful under cricket regulations.

Following the incident at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, the MCC clarified that Agha was outside his crease while the ball remained in play, making him clearly run out according to the laws.

The club emphasized that a batter is not permitted to pick up the ball without the consent of the fielding side. It further explained that a collision between players does not automatically render the ball dead, meaning the play remains active unless declared otherwise by the umpire.

The MCC noted that while Bangladesh could have withdrawn the appeal in line with the spirit of cricket, the on-field umpires had no option but to give the batter out under the rules.

The incident took place during the 39th over of the match when Agha, who had scored 64 off 62 balls, stepped out of his crease after Mohammad Rizwan played the ball back towards the bowler. Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz swiftly collected the ball and broke the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Agha reacted angrily to the dismissal while walking back to the pavilion. Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das also appeared unhappy, while Rizwan, the umpires, and other players intervened to defuse the situation.

Subsequently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) penalized Agha for his reaction, handing him one demerit point and imposing a fine of 50 per cent of his match fee.