Own electric bike with 1500W motor on installment with as low as Rs9,542/month

LAHORE – Vlektra is leading Pakistan’s electric motorcycle market with its impressive models, including the Velocity 180.

The company promotes the Velocity 180 as Pakistan’s longest-range electric motorcycle, capable of covering up to 180 kilometers on a single charge.

The motorcycle is powered by a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, which offers a lifespan of up to 500,000 kilometers or 30 years.

The battery is IP67-rated, meaning it can withstand all weather conditions. Vlektra also provides a three-year replacement warranty.

The Velocity 180 comes with two riding modes – Eco Mode and Sport Mode. Eco Mode is ideal for navigating heavy traffic, while Sport Mode provides extra power for quick errands.

The bike operates quietly and without vibration, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride.

Suspension is managed through telescopic front forks and dual rear spring-loaded shock absorbers, along with a CBS braking system for enhanced safety.

A full charge takes approximately [insert charging time] hours, and the motorcycle can achieve a top speed of 70 km/h.

Velocity 180 Electric Bike Price in Pakistan

The price of Velocity 180 Electric Bike in Pakistan stands at Rs339,000, as of March 2026.

Velocity 180 Installment Plan in Pakistan

The company offers an easy 24-month installment plan for Velocity 180 motorcycle. Under the plan, the customer will deposit Rs139,999 in wake of 38% down payment while the monthly installment will be Rs9,542.