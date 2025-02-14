Bid to desecrate Holy Quran foiled outside Turkish Consulate in London

LONDON – A man foiled a bid to desecrate Holy Quran outside the Turkish Consulate in London on Thursday.

According to British media, a video shared on the social media platform X shows an unknown individual attempting to set the Quran on fire. At this moment, another person snatches the holy book from his hands, knocks him to the ground, and spits on him.

According to local police, they were informed of an attack on a person at 2:11 pm. The desecrator was injured during the incident.

Police stated that officers arrived at the scene within minutes and arrested the person, who had foiled the desecration bid, for allegedly injuring the other person.