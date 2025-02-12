BISE Lahore 10th class Roll Number Slips 2025: When and how to download?

Class 10th roll number slip 2025: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued date sheet for class 10th (matric class) first annual examination 2024.

The examination will commence on March 4, 2025 when papers of Arabic, Geography will be taken in first group while History of Islam, History of Pakistan, wood working and Art and Model Drawing (Theory) in the second shift.

However, the exam of English compulsory will be held on March 5 in both morning and evening shifts in jurisdiction of Lahore board.

It is mandatory for all public and private students to bring their roll number slips to appear in the examination as authorities will not allow them to enter the examination centre without it.

The roll number slips carries details of paper timings, examination centre address and date sheet of the candidate’s papers.

BISE Lahore Class 10 Roll Number Slip 2025

The Lahore Board has not officially announced a date for issuance of the roll number slips to private students and candidates from government schools.

It is expected to start issuing the roll number slips to students from March 21 or 24. The students of government schools will get their slips from their respective institutions

How to Download Class 10 Roll Number Slip for Private Students

The private students will be able to download the class 10 roll number slip 2025 for first annual examination from the official website of BISE Lahore.

Steps to Get Roll Number Slip 2025 Examination

Once they are available online, the private candidates can obtain their roll number slips by following these steps:

1-Enter your Form No According to Admission Form

2-Enter your Current Exam Roll No

3-Enter your Previous Roll No

4-Enter your Reference No

5-Enter your Complete Name According to Admission Form

6-Enter your Complete Father Name According to Admission Form

After adding the details, click the download button to get the roll number slip.