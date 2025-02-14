AGL55.98▼ -1.15 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.36▲ 1.33 (0.01%)BOP11.1▼ -0.76 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.28▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DCL8.73▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML51.89▼ -2.61 (-0.05%)DGKC106.09▼ -1.99 (-0.02%)FCCL36.65▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)FFL14.95▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC130.89▲ 0.74 (0.01%)HUMNL13.47▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.28▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.08▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.94▲ 0.26 (0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 1.74 (0.02%)OGDC201.86▼ -4.57 (-0.02%)PAEL38.36▼ -1.95 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL173.46▼ -5.38 (-0.03%)PRL34.73▼ -1.63 (-0.04%)PTC23.95▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL101.74▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)TELE8.14▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.16▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP12.02▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET21.47▲ 0.29 (0.01%)TRG67.4▲ 0.07 (0.00%)UNITY29.51▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.52▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

ECC approves transfer of shares of DISCOs in President of Pakistan’s name

Ecc Approves Transfer Of Shares Of Discos In President Of Pakistans Name
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the transfer of shares of electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in the name of the President of Pakistan.

The approval was granted in the ECC meeting held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Parvez Malik, Federal Secretaries, and senior officers from relevant ministries and divisions.

The committee also approved the transfer of the shares with the observation that the approval is subject to confirmation that the transfer will have no financial implications.

The ECC also approved Pakistan’s membership in the New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS member countries. It also endorsed the purchase of 5,882 capital shares in the NDB, amounting to $582 million, with $116 million as paid-in capital.

It also approved the incorporation of an International Joint Trading Company in Singapore by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). The Committee instructed the Ministry of Petroleum to ensure due diligence regarding specific investment approvals, particularly equity injections, as well as timeline for operationalization of the company.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

BISE Rawalpindi 10th Class Roll Number Slips 2025 for private students update

  • Pakistan

Over 16,000 School Teacher Jobs 2025 – Here’s all you need to know

  • Pakistan

FPSC issues latest public notice regarding CSS Exams 2025

  • Pakistan

Immediate action urged to save endangered pangolins in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer