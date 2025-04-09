UAE Dirham to Pak rupee rate today – 9 April 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupee rate plunged as it stood at Rs76.05 on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, amid uncertainty sparked by global tariff war.

The selling rate for the AED in Pakistan also recorded downward trend as it is available for Rs76.50 in local currency market, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the currency of their host country into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

AED to PKR Today

1 AED = Rs76.05

Pakistan and the UAE maintain close diplomatic and economic relations, strengthened by shared cultural and historical ties.

The UAE is a major trade partner and investor in Pakistan, with many Pakistanis working in the UAE, sending remittances back home.

Both countries cooperate on regional security, development, and humanitarian efforts, promoting stability and prosperity in the region.

Pakistan received $3.1 billion in wake of remittances from overseas Pakistani workers in February 2025, registering an increase of 3.8% as compared to previous month of January 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Remittances increased by 38.6% on year-on-year basis, compared to $2.25 billion recorded in the same month last year.

The inflow of remittances from the UAE surged by 4.94% on a monthly basis as Pakistan received $652.2 million in February, compared to $621.5 million in January.