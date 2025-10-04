Biometric verification declared mandatory for new electricity connections

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has announced that biometric verification will now be required for all new electricity connections and reconnections.

This decision was formalized in a recent agreement signed between IESCO’s Chief Executive Engineer, Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, and the CEO of NADRA Technologies, Omar Khan Azad.

The new biometric verification system aims to eliminate fraudulent and illegal connections by ensuring that all customers’ identities are accurately verified before receiving power services.

This will also help in maintaining up-to-date records of consumers, making it easier for the company to track payment histories and reduce outstanding dues. With this system in place, defaulters will be unable to obtain new connections without clearing their outstanding payments.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood emphasized that IESCO is committed to improving customer service through user-friendly initiatives and digitalization.

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman,

Meanwhile, IESC said System Maintenance/Development Work is in process. Therefore power supply of below mentioned feeders/areas will be temporary suspended as per given schedule.

“On October 04, 2025, from 08:30 am to 14:00 pm, Islamabad Circle, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Barian, Upper Topa, Auto Workshop, PTCL I-9, New Exchange, Ufone I-9, Fazl Ghee I-9, S.E.S I-9, NDC-2 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Raja Sultan, Eid Gah, Dhok Najo Feeders, from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm Attock Circle, Shamsabad, Ghor Ghishti Feeders, On October 05, 2025, from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm, Attock Circle, Ghor Ghishti Feeders and surrounding areas will remain closed,” it said.

IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.