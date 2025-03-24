Big increase in Traffic Fines, Taxes proposed for THESE Vehicles in Punjab; full details here

LAHORE – Luxury car drivers to face hefty fines under new Punjab Traffic Proposal as authorities are taking stern measures to tighten law enforcement.

Punjab Police submitted a groundbreaking proposal to the provincial government to alter the region’s traffic laws, with a focus on stricter enforcement and a more equitable approach to fines. Under the latest proposal, luxury car drivers will be slapped with a 10 times higher fine while the government also mulled 100pc increase in annual taxes on personal vehicles.

Punjab top cop is pushing for new systems to update Scaling Traffic Fines System (STFS) and the Traffic Violation Point System (TVPS). The aim is to reduce repeat offenses, especially among drivers of luxury vehicles, and promote safer road practices.

Under latest proposal, fines would be adjusted based on type of vehicle involved in the violation. Luxury vehicles would face fines up to 10 times the standard amount, public transport vehicles would incur fines five times higher, and general citizens, especially from middle-income groups, would see fines doubled.

Those with serious violations could have their licenses suspended for a year. For repeat offenders, fines would increase by 5% with each subsequent violation.

Traffic police officials are trying to create global traffic enforcement practices in metropolis, arguing that they will not only improve compliance but also significantly reduce accidents. The proposal also points out that the current flat-rate fines disproportionately affect low-income citizens while failing to deter wealthier individuals from repeated violations.

To ensure smooth enforcement, the Digital Challan System will be updated, allowing authorities to track violations more effectively.

Punjab cabinet will make final decision, with authorities hope to make changes with improved road safety and traffic discipline.