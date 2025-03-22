Islamabad police issue traffic plan for Pakistan Day 2025

ISLAMABAD – The traffic police has devised a route plan for heavy traffic in federal capital on the occasion of Pakistan Day, 23rd March.

From 12:00 PM on 22nd March 2025 to 3:00 PM on 23rd March 2025, entry of all types of heavy traffic into Islamabad will be prohibited.

From 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM on 23rd March, traffic coming to and from Srinagar Highway, from Seventh Avenue to Koryanwala Chowk, will be closed.

Traffic heading towards Bahria Town should use Seventh Avenue, Pak-China Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Kashmir Chowk, and Club Road. Due to this route, traffic congestion is expected on Srinagar Highway and Expressway.

Heavy traffic traveling from Peshawar to Lahore should use the Taxila Motorway and Tarnol Phatak to reach Fateh Jang Motorway. Heavy traffic coming from Lahore via GT Road to Islamabad and Rawalpindi should use Chak Beli Road and Chakri Motorway.

For citizens traveling from Peshawar to Rawat via GT Road, they should use the Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat. Citizens traveling from Lahore to Peshawar via GT Road should use Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and Taxila Motorway.

Meanwhile, the federal government announced that this year’s Pakistan Day Parade 2025 would be celebrated on a limited scale but with traditional enthusiasm, said the sources close to the development on Thursday.

The March 23 Pakistan Day celebrations would take place on a limited scale due to the holy month of Ramadan, while maintaining the spirit and fervor of the occasion.

The Pakistan Day Parade will be held within the premises of the Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidential Palace), featuring contingents from all the three branches of the armed forces. President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest while the armed forces contingents will present a salute in his honor.

Additionally, Pakistan Air Force fighter jets will perform a fly-past over the Presidential Palace while the Pakistan Army’s renowned Pipe and Percussion Band will showcase its musical performance. The foreign diplomats and other distinguished guests have also been invited to the event.