Pakistan Day Parade 2025 venue details announced

ISLAMABAD – The nation celebrates Pakistan Day on March 23 every year to renew pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On this day, the historic Lahore Resolution was adopted in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia. National flag was hoisted atop all major government buildings.

Several events are held to mark the day. However, the Pakistan Day Parade holds great significance where the security forces displayed their might to show they are ever ready to defend the motherland at every cost.

Pakistan Day Parade 2025

This year, Pakistan Day Parade 2025 will also be held as the official venue for the event has been announced.

Reports said the parade will be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (President’s House) instead of the usual venue at Shakarparian.

The decision has been taken in line with the government’s austerity measures.

