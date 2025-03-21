AGL66.76▼ -0.14 (0.00%)AIRLINK181.8▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP11.6▼ -0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY8.18▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.15▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML46.18▲ 0.12 (0.00%)DGKC132.95▼ -0.23 (0.00%)FCCL46.93▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)FFL16.3▲ 0.13 (0.01%)HUBC141.95▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.33▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.32▲ 0.16 (0.03%)MLCF59.51▲ 0.26 (0.00%)NBP78.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)OGDC227.99▲ 1.18 (0.01%)PAEL48▼ -0.23 (0.00%)PIBTL10.62▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL191.3▼ -0.97 (-0.01%)PRL39.47▲ 0.34 (0.01%)PTC24.4▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL101.47▼ -0.49 (0.00%)TELE8.04▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.95▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TPLP10.88▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET23.03▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG68.1▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY29.5▼ -0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.43▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Youm-e-Ali procession: Karachi traffic plan, alternate routes announced

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Traffic plan has been released for the main procession of Youm-e-Ali in Karachi today, March 22.

Muslims will observe Youm-e-Ali on 21st of Ramazan across Pakistan to pay homage to the fourth caliph Hazrat Ali RA who was martyred on this day.

According to the traffic police, the main procession will start from Nishtar Park at 1:00 PM, adding that M.A. Jinnah Road, from Gurumandar to Tower, will be closed for general traffic.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed at alternative routes to guide the public.

The procession will pass through Nishtar Park, Nursery, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Sea Breeze, and will reach the Empress Market in Saddar.

The procession will continue through Regal Chowk, pass by the Tibet Centre, and re-enter M.A. Jinnah Road. The procession will conclude at the Kharadar Husaini Imambargah on M.A. Jinnah Road near Bolton Market.

According to the traffic police, people coming from Nazimabad can take the Garden route towards Nishtar Road via Lasbela Chowk. From Liaquatabad, people can turn left from Teen Hatti towards Central Jail.

Traffic going to PP Chowrangi from Hassan Square will be diverted towards Society Light Signal via Kashmir Road. Traffic will be redirected via Jail Flyover towards Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road (Lasbela Chowk).

Traffic from Shahrah-e-Qaideen towards Nursery will take the right turn at Society Light Signal towards Kashmir Road. People coming from Jamshed Road towards Gurumandar can use Bahadur Yar Jung Road and Soldier Bazar to reach their destination.

Sindh government has declared a public holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday, March 22, to observe Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (A.S). The holiday, confirmed by the School Education and Literacy Department (SELD), applies to all public and private schools, colleges, and universities.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Pak-China friendship paves way for progress: Governor

  • Karachi

CM Murad greenlights digitization, model schools, and school-specific budgets

  • Karachi

Yundong urges stronger Pakistan-China ties

  • Karachi

Bilawal vows to strengthen law enforcement, crime prevention

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer