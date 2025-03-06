Big Fall in Gold Prices in Pakistan after record hike; Check New Rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates are on roller coaster ride in Pakistan, and yellow metal price moved down by Rs3,000 to Rs304,000 on Thursday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices coming down by three thousand per tola while price of 10 grams saw reduction of Rs2,571, with new price standing at Rs260,630.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Old Price New Price Change Gold (per tola) Rs 307,000 Rs 304,000 Rs -3,000 Gold (per 10 grams) Rs 263,201 Rs 260,630 Rs -2,571

On the other hand, silver prices have remained unchanged, with one tola of silver still priced at 3,369 rupees.

Globally, the price of gold moved down by USD28 dollars, now trading at $2,893 dollars. This dip in the global market reflects the fluctuating trends in gold prices worldwide.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week