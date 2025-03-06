AGL58.59▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)AIRLINK177▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DCL9.16▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML44.85▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)DGKC122.33▲ 2.89 (0.02%)FCCL42.02▲ 2.09 (0.05%)FFL14.84▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.51▲ 0.88 (0.01%)HUMNL12.96▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF54.51▲ 1.32 (0.02%)NBP81.29▲ 1.48 (0.02%)OGDC222.58▲ 9.67 (0.05%)PAEL41.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PIBTL10.06▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL183.99▲ 12.88 (0.08%)PRL34.31▲ 0.98 (0.03%)PTC23.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL91.07▼ -0.3 (0.00%)TELE7.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.98▲ 1.11 (0.04%)TPLP11.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET20.75▲ 0.38 (0.02%)TRG58.72▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.49 (0.02%)WTL1.36▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Big Fall in Gold Prices in Pakistan after record hike; Check New Rates here

Pakistan Gold Prices Fall By Over Rs1200 Per Tola Check New Rates Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold rates are on roller coaster ride in Pakistan, and yellow metal price moved down by Rs3,000 to Rs304,000 on Thursday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices coming down by three thousand per tola while price of 10 grams saw reduction of Rs2,571, with new price standing at Rs260,630.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Old Price New Price Change
Gold (per tola) Rs 307,000 Rs 304,000 Rs -3,000
Gold (per 10 grams) Rs 263,201 Rs 260,630 Rs -2,571

On the other hand, silver prices have remained unchanged, with one tola of silver still priced at 3,369 rupees.

Globally, the price of gold moved down by USD28 dollars, now trading at $2,893 dollars. This dip in the global market reflects the fluctuating trends in gold prices worldwide.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
4-March Rs306,300
3-March Rs301,500
1-March Rs300,000
28-Feb Rs300,500
27-Feb Rs303,000
26-Feb Rs306,300
25-Feb Rs308,700

Gold Prices in Pakistan further hikes as per Tola rate touches Rs307,000; Check Rates here

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices edge up in Saudi Arabia – 06 March 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 6 March, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices soar in Saudi Arabia amid US trade war – 05 March 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices decrease in Saudi Arabia – 04 March 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer