‘The Guy Needs to Be Fired’: CM Maryam orders MS Mayo Hospital’s dismissal during surprise visit

The Guy Needs To Be Fired Cm Maryam Orders Ms Mayo Hospitals Dismissal During Surprise Visit
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz blasted Medical Superintendent (MS) Mayo Hospital Lahore during a surprise visit as patients bombarded the visiting members with poor management at one of the leading medical facilities.

During her visit, patients and their families lamented the unavailability of basic medicines, unsanitary conditions, and shortages of critical medical supplies. Along with Khawaja Salman, Maryam Aurangzeb, and other members,the  Chief Minister mingled with patients and noted their complaints.

Some patients shared how they are looking for medicines that are out of stock while others called for action against doctors and paramedics.

CM Maryam assured stern action against those involved, saying people come here with hope, but there is no one to help them. She further directed hospital members to conduct an immediate inventory check and ensure the swift provision of necessary medical supplies.

She further convened an emergency meeting at hospital and directed health secretary to submit detailed report on facility’s operations. A clip also went viral in which Maryam Nawaz said the administration is not aware of ground reality. I am not having you arrested, she told MS.

She further instructed health officials to launch a detailed probe into hospital’s management and ensure those responsible for the ongoing issues are held accountable.

Web Desk (Lahore)

